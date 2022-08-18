ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance

LEWISTON - Beginning 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (August 23) and through the morning of Wednesday, August 24, residents in the Grelle Avenue area from 11th - 15th street will experience reduced water pressure as L.O.I.D. crews perform maintenance activity for improved main line service. Crews will be onsite throughout the night.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire near Graves Creek Road in Idaho County

Idaho County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from the area of Graves Creed Road on Saturday around 6:19 p.m. According to a press release sent to KLEW, an Idaho County Deputy responded to the area from Grangeville. After speaking with an individual who lives in the area, it was discovered...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Deary residents angry over loss of postal office

DEARY — Nearly 40 people gathered Wednesday in Deary to express their anger and frustration at the recent removal of the city’s post office services. Deary residents will have to pick up and send their mail at the Troy Post Office until a building on Line Street is converted into the new Deary Post Office location.
DEARY, ID
Big Country News

LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention

LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes

As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston City Council Continues To Work Towards Homelessness Solutions

LEWISTON - This summer, the Lewiston City Council has been focused on addressing issues surrounding homelessness in the community. In July, the council denied the LC Valley Resource Center, Inc.’s permit to operate a low-barrier homeless shelter that would accommodate up to 35 nightly guests at 1332 G St. The Council cited the permit was denied due to a lack of harmony between the proposed shelter and surrounding neighborhood.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

