Big Country News
Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance
LEWISTON - Beginning 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (August 23) and through the morning of Wednesday, August 24, residents in the Grelle Avenue area from 11th - 15th street will experience reduced water pressure as L.O.I.D. crews perform maintenance activity for improved main line service. Crews will be onsite throughout the night.
60 Acre Graves Creek Fire Located West of Grangeville Considered 50% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - On the evening of Saturday, August 20, fire units responded to a new start wildfire between Graves Creeks and Gill Point, just west of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, initial attack on the fire Saturday night proved successful and crews have largely...
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
KLEWTV
Wildfire near Graves Creek Road in Idaho County
Idaho County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls from the area of Graves Creed Road on Saturday around 6:19 p.m. According to a press release sent to KLEW, an Idaho County Deputy responded to the area from Grangeville. After speaking with an individual who lives in the area, it was discovered...
nbcrightnow.com
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge Inn...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Record-Setting Support: WSU Fundraising Surpasses $154 Million in FY2022
PULLMAN - During Fiscal Year 2022, more than 41,400 donors contributed $154.3 million in total philanthropic activity to benefit Washington State University, marking the strongest single year of fundraising in WSU’s 132-year history. The record-setting year came along with a record-setting gift. In April of this year, Edmund and...
Elk River Fire Hall Grand Opening Scheduled for August 20
ELK RIVER, ID - The Elk River Fire Department is inviting the public to attend a Grand Opening ceremony for the new Elk River Fire Hall this Saturday. On August 20, the public will have an opportunity to tour the new facility, view fire equipment demonstrations and enjoy some refreshments.
IDL Fire Crews Battling 300 Acre Fire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - The Idaho Department of Lands is battling a 300 acre wildfire on the breaks of Wolf Creek in the Joseph Plains area of Idaho County. According to the IDL, the fire, which has been named the 'Quinn Fire,' was first reported late Tuesday afternoon and is burning in grass and timber in steep and rugged terrain.
Post Register
Deary residents angry over loss of postal office
DEARY — Nearly 40 people gathered Wednesday in Deary to express their anger and frustration at the recent removal of the city’s post office services. Deary residents will have to pick up and send their mail at the Troy Post Office until a building on Line Street is converted into the new Deary Post Office location.
Six law Enforcement Officers Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
Six law enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. “Today we talk about the state’s highest honor for law enforcement...
Last Week's Thunderstorms Left Multiple Fires in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Monsoonal moisture made a dramatic appearance across north-central Idaho last week. Officials with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests say this sudden injection of upper-level moisture into the already warm airmass created the perfect recipe for spawning thunderstorms across the forests and surrounding areas. Damage from high winds and...
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
Lewiston City Council Continues To Work Towards Homelessness Solutions
LEWISTON - This summer, the Lewiston City Council has been focused on addressing issues surrounding homelessness in the community. In July, the council denied the LC Valley Resource Center, Inc.’s permit to operate a low-barrier homeless shelter that would accommodate up to 35 nightly guests at 1332 G St. The Council cited the permit was denied due to a lack of harmony between the proposed shelter and surrounding neighborhood.
pullmanradio.com
Eastside Marketplace’s Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show
The Eastside Marketplace in Moscow presents the third annual Hog Haven: Battle of the Bands and Classic Car/Motorcycle Show on Saturday at 4 PM. Local rock, folk, and blues bands will compete in Battle of the Bands and the winner will receive $500. Admission is free, purchase tickets to vote...
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Violating Civil Protection Order
STITES, ID - On Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stites area for a call regarding an alleged violation of a civil protection order. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, where 38-year-old Jason...
