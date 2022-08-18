Read full article on original website
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Linebacker Nick Anderson, defense control final Tulane preseason scrimmage
On the third play of a scrimmage Saturday at Yulman Stadium, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson diagnosed a screen pass and nailed running back Tyjae Spears for a 5-yard loss to force a punt. The big hit set the tone for a dominant defensive effort in the Green Wave’s final scrimmage...
NOLA.com
Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach
An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
NOLA.com
High school football preview: District 10-4A predictions, players to watch, things to know
DISTRICT 10-4A Predicted order of finish. The UL commitment racked up 41 tackles and three interceptions with nine pass break-ups in 2021 and will play more snaps at wide receiver this season. David Kency. RB | Shaw. The senior (5-9, 190) was an all-district performer in District 9-5A last season...
crescentcitysports.com
Flashback: 1974 Rummel-based baseball teams ranked among the best ever in New Orleans
In a city with a long, rich tradition of high school and American Legion baseball dating back to the 1920s, identifying the New Orleans area’s best teams of all time would be a difficult undertaking. Yet on two occasions several years ago, the 1974 Archbishop Rummel High School Raiders...
NOLA.com
Slidell's Ariana Blagrove ready to live out dream at the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship
Slidell’s Ariana Blagrove picked up the game of golf to bond with her brother and father. It’s turned into something so much more. Blagrove will represent First Tee — Greater New Orleans when she competes in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. The event, in its 19th year, brings teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament on Sept. 20-25.
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
NOLA.com
Row houses to flop houses and back again: How the '13 Sisters' on Julia Street came back from the brink
It was 1976, and the sisters were sagging. In their prime, they were beautiful, fashionable, desirable. But now, they were old, cracked, their glory days having long since faded from memory to rumor. That’s what 144 years will do if you’re not paying attention, and it’s what happened to the...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 23
A Holocaust survivor and activist, on Aug. 12 received an honorary doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans for her work as an “educator, humanitarian and truth-teller,” the citation read. Born in Poland, Levy was a child when Nazi Germany invaded her homeland, forcing her Jewish family into the Lodz Ghetto and later into the Warsaw Ghetto. Her family escaped Poland and settled in New Orleans. As an adult, Levy has spoken often against anti-Semitism and discrimination, and she famously confronted neo-Nazi David Duke in the late ‘80s and early ’90s.
NOLA.com
NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops
As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
NOLA.com
Read the latest issue of Gambit: Swamp Pop-Up, Blake is back, Lil Wayne and more!
Hello, and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite alt-weekly newspaper. Have we got an issue for you!. Legendary swamp pop musician Tommy McLain says back in the day, when his iconic version of “Sweet Dreams” exploded on the Billboard charts, life was "just like running through the wind.”
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany
An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Saturday, with new, shorter route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday, Aug. 27, after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion
Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
NOLA.com
Looking East
Looking East: New Orleans East lacks retail, even as population has rebounded. New Orleans East residents lament that the area, once a hub of retail and entertainment destinations that bragged of being "a city within a city," has become the stepchild of the city's otherwise substantial recovery in the decade and a half since Hurricane Katrina.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
