ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Hank Tierney back home as Shaw's coach

An exasperated Hank Tierney took the podium in front of media members at the Caesars Superdome in December. The legendary coach had one of his most talented teams last season at Ponchatoula with players such as Texas A&M signee and safety Jacoby Mathews and Michigan wide receiver signee Amorion Walker taking the field.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell's Ariana Blagrove ready to live out dream at the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship

Slidell’s Ariana Blagrove picked up the game of golf to bond with her brother and father. It’s turned into something so much more. Blagrove will represent First Tee — Greater New Orleans when she competes in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. The event, in its 19th year, brings teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament on Sept. 20-25.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college

Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Keith Green
Person
Willie Fritz
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 23

A Holocaust survivor and activist, on Aug. 12 received an honorary doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans for her work as an “educator, humanitarian and truth-teller,” the citation read. Born in Poland, Levy was a child when Nazi Germany invaded her homeland, forcing her Jewish family into the Lodz Ghetto and later into the Warsaw Ghetto. Her family escaped Poland and settled in New Orleans. As an adult, Levy has spoken often against anti-Semitism and discrimination, and she famously confronted neo-Nazi David Duke in the late ‘80s and early ’90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops

As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Wave#Devean Deal#Wave
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany

An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion

Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking East

Looking East: New Orleans East lacks retail, even as population has rebounded. New Orleans East residents lament that the area, once a hub of retail and entertainment destinations that bragged of being "a city within a city," has become the stepchild of the city's otherwise substantial recovery in the decade and a half since Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy