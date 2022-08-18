As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO