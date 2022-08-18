ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

7 things to do in your first month at UGA

Every August, tens of thousands of students flood the University of Georgia campus, arriving for the fall semester. As students get situated, it may seem like countless opportunities await in the Classic City. Whether it’s your first week in Athens or you’ve been around for a while, here’s seven things...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

International Coffee Hour celebrates 50th anniversary

On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
ATHENS, GA
Education
Red and Black

Georgia falls 3-1 to top-ranked Florida State

Coming off of a dominating 4-0 victory against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Georgia soccer suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as it fell to the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles 3-1. The top-ranked team put Georgia in some early trouble as senior midfielder Onyi Echegini scored in the...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters for August 19, 2022

The three newly elected ACC commissioners join the team to discuss their priorities as they prepare to take office next January. The panel discuses the possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads as well as a major federal grant coming to ACC. Air-conditioning is a must on these hot...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia high school wins quadruple overtime thriller after tight end's behind the back, no-look pass

Loganville High School in Georgia won their season opener on Friday night with a spectacular trick play, using a behind the back no-look pass thrown by their tight end to set up the winning touchdown over Monroe Area in quadruple overtime. According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the deciding play of the game was "Banana in the tailpipe," a gimmick play usually run just to spruce up the end of practice.
LOGANVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State

North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
Red and Black

Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné

It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
ATHENS, GA
secretatlanta.co

Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village

Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
HELEN, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Commissioner Jesse Houle hosts town hall to discuss TSPLOST and ARPA funds

Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle invited residents of their district to weigh in on several issues and projects during a town hall meeting at Fire Station #2 on Cleveland Road Thursday night. Houle addressed the new boundaries for District 6 that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023,...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
SNELLVILLE, GA

