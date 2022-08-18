Read full article on original website
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Kirby Smart indicates Georgia football No. 2 quarterback role could be situational
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go”...
7 things to do in your first month at UGA
Every August, tens of thousands of students flood the University of Georgia campus, arriving for the fall semester. As students get situated, it may seem like countless opportunities await in the Classic City. Whether it’s your first week in Athens or you’ve been around for a while, here’s seven things...
International Coffee Hour celebrates 50th anniversary
On Friday, August 19, hundreds of University of Georgia students lined up outside large, white tents that stood on the campus’ Reed Quad. The International Coffee Hour’s 50th anniversary celebration was in full swing, and students of all backgrounds gathered to try different food, learn about new cultures and grab a cup of Jittery Joe’s coffee.
Georgia falls 3-1 to top-ranked Florida State
Coming off of a dominating 4-0 victory against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Georgia soccer suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as it fell to the No. 1-ranked Florida State Seminoles 3-1. The top-ranked team put Georgia in some early trouble as senior midfielder Onyi Echegini scored in the...
Athens News Matters for August 19, 2022
The three newly elected ACC commissioners join the team to discuss their priorities as they prepare to take office next January. The panel discuses the possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads as well as a major federal grant coming to ACC. Air-conditioning is a must on these hot...
Georgia volleyball takes four of five sets in exhibition match versus Clemson
Georgia volleyball won four out of five sets in Saturday’s exhibition match versus Clemson in Stegeman Coliseum. This was the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2022 team in action and a start to the Bulldogs season. “I thought it was a really positive day one for sure,”...
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
WATCH: Georgia high school wins quadruple overtime thriller after tight end's behind the back, no-look pass
Loganville High School in Georgia won their season opener on Friday night with a spectacular trick play, using a behind the back no-look pass thrown by their tight end to set up the winning touchdown over Monroe Area in quadruple overtime. According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the deciding play of the game was "Banana in the tailpipe," a gimmick play usually run just to spruce up the end of practice.
Athens News Matters: Newly Elected ACC Commissioners Discuss Their Priorities
Earlier this year, ACC voters elected three political newcomers to the commission. We’ll meet the three and find out about their priorities as they prepare to take office next January. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State
North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
Georgia HS Wins 4OT Game on No Look, Over the Back Touchdown
It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Athens Goth Night returns at Ciné
It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth. Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first...
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Commissioner Jesse Houle hosts town hall to discuss TSPLOST and ARPA funds
Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle invited residents of their district to weigh in on several issues and projects during a town hall meeting at Fire Station #2 on Cleveland Road Thursday night. Houle addressed the new boundaries for District 6 that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023,...
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
