ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Check-Engine Light' Good: Cowboys VIDEO - DT Neville Gallimore Flattens Chargers Blocker

By Logan MacDonald
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGAew_0hMjCQA300

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore dominated in Wednesday's joint practice versus the Chargers.

The Dallas Cowboys have had a defensive tackle problem for as long as many can remember. The last time Dallas had a defensive tackle ranked inside the top 32 at the position by Pro Football Focus was 2014 . Not unrelated, the Cowboys have as a result had a top-16 run defense just three times in the last 10 years.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is looking to flip that trend on its head.

Gallimore put Los Angeles Chargers center Ryan Hunter on his back during joint practice on Thursday, showing his power and burst.

The Cowboys selected the Canadian-born Gallimore No. 82 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and have hoped for him to be an impact guy on the interior defensive line.

Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports put Gallimore at the top of its list of under-the-radar NFC players who are bound to break out in 2022 .

Here is their explanation:

You've heard a lot about the offseason shenanigans involving the loss of Randy Gregory and the near-loss of DeMarcus Lawrence , but what you might've missed is just how much potential exists in Gallimore to become a dominant interior defensive lineman -- which would make it easier on whomever rushes off of the edge on any given snap in Dallas going forward. After seeing most of his sophomore season derailed by a preseason elbow injury, Gallimore is again healthy, and having demonstrated in his return last season that he's capable of being an elite talent (something his rookie film promised), don't be surprised if, in 2022, he becomes a star at The Star.

Now, Gallimore - who recently told CowboysSI.com that he's added 15 pounds of muscle and bulk, meaning he's well up and over 300 - is pushing linemen around in joint practices, while looking more dominant than ever.

The only negative blip on his radar came last Thursday in Denver, when the altitude got to him during the joint workout with the Broncos.

"(My) 'check-engine light' came on,'' he joked about being gassed. “I guess that’s why they call it Mile High.”

But then came the Saturday night game, a loss in which, as our Mike Fisher put it, the powerful and penetrating "Gallimore looked like a man among children.''

In 2020, the Cowboys gave up the second-most rushing yards league-wide at 158.8 yards per game. They fared much better last season while allowing just 112.8.

In the end, however, their downfall was still the running defense .

The Cowboys had a 12-5 record and hopes of the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy, before losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers . In that heart-breaking 23-17 loss, Dallas gave up 169 yards rushing .

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently stated the sense of urgency for this team to finally have postseason success . If Dallas wants to dominate in the postseason, it will largely come down to the trenches and how the defensive line contains the run. Gallimore will have to be a large part of that success ... and is looking more than up to the task.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Canadian#Cbs Sports#Nfc
ClutchPoints

Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy