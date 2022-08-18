'Check-Engine Light' Good: Cowboys VIDEO - DT Neville Gallimore Flattens Chargers Blocker

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore dominated in Wednesday's joint practice versus the Chargers.

The Dallas Cowboys have had a defensive tackle problem for as long as many can remember. The last time Dallas had a defensive tackle ranked inside the top 32 at the position by Pro Football Focus was 2014 . Not unrelated, the Cowboys have as a result had a top-16 run defense just three times in the last 10 years.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is looking to flip that trend on its head.

Gallimore put Los Angeles Chargers center Ryan Hunter on his back during joint practice on Thursday, showing his power and burst.

The Cowboys selected the Canadian-born Gallimore No. 82 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and have hoped for him to be an impact guy on the interior defensive line.

Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports put Gallimore at the top of its list of under-the-radar NFC players who are bound to break out in 2022 .

Here is their explanation:

You've heard a lot about the offseason shenanigans involving the loss of Randy Gregory and the near-loss of DeMarcus Lawrence , but what you might've missed is just how much potential exists in Gallimore to become a dominant interior defensive lineman -- which would make it easier on whomever rushes off of the edge on any given snap in Dallas going forward. After seeing most of his sophomore season derailed by a preseason elbow injury, Gallimore is again healthy, and having demonstrated in his return last season that he's capable of being an elite talent (something his rookie film promised), don't be surprised if, in 2022, he becomes a star at The Star.

Now, Gallimore - who recently told CowboysSI.com that he's added 15 pounds of muscle and bulk, meaning he's well up and over 300 - is pushing linemen around in joint practices, while looking more dominant than ever.

The only negative blip on his radar came last Thursday in Denver, when the altitude got to him during the joint workout with the Broncos.

"(My) 'check-engine light' came on,'' he joked about being gassed. “I guess that’s why they call it Mile High.”

But then came the Saturday night game, a loss in which, as our Mike Fisher put it, the powerful and penetrating "Gallimore looked like a man among children.''

In 2020, the Cowboys gave up the second-most rushing yards league-wide at 158.8 yards per game. They fared much better last season while allowing just 112.8.

In the end, however, their downfall was still the running defense .

The Cowboys had a 12-5 record and hopes of the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy, before losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers . In that heart-breaking 23-17 loss, Dallas gave up 169 yards rushing .

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently stated the sense of urgency for this team to finally have postseason success . If Dallas wants to dominate in the postseason, it will largely come down to the trenches and how the defensive line contains the run. Gallimore will have to be a large part of that success ... and is looking more than up to the task.

