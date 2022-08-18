Read full article on original website
Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case. It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards...
Breaking News: non-fatal shooting at Harrisburg walmart
There has been a shooting at the Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road at approximately 5:17 P.M. This was an isolated incident between two individuals. The victim sustained a minor injury. The suspect originally fled the scene but was identified and apprehended at 6:47 P.M. The Walmart is safe but will...
Walmart shooting suspect arrested and denied bail
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday, August 21, police responded to calls for a shooting incident at the Walmart of Swatara Township. After arriving on scene, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Luis David Jose of Harrisburg City. Local police say after Jose fled the scene, they were able to locate and apprehend him without incident.
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
Federal inmate charged with possessing homemade knife
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison. Marshall Martinez, 37, allegedly possessed a 5-iinch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a "shank" on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.
Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence
Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
Shamokin police hold burglary suspect at gunpoint
Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30. Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple. ...
Berks County Resident Caught With Loaded Gun at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, PA — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Berks County man with a loaded gun at the airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Aug. 15. The man, a resident of Reading, PA, was found with a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets.
DUI stop sign hit-and-run leads to gas leak, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police were called to Pleasant Street after receiving a report of a hit and run where a suspect ran over a stop sign. Police say that 37-year-old Frankie Nichols was identified as a suspect in the incident and an officer went to his residence to locate him and confirm.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
Man Indicted on Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking and Firearms Charges
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jaykwan Mitchell, age 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police
State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
OSHA calling on employers to protect workers after alarming amount of workplace fatalities in south central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Almost one month after a 53-year-old Harrisburg man was killed in a chicken barn collapse at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township, Adams County, the wreckage remains. It’s just one of the staggering 21 workplace fatalities that have occurred across south central Pennsylvania since October of last...
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police
A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say. Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.
Pa. township sued after whistleblower claims he was fired for helping FBI investigation
More than a year after two Quincy Township officials were criminally charged with theft and insurance fraud, one former township employee is saying he was fired for cooperating with investigators. In June 2021, township supervisor Kerry Bumbaugh and township employee Travis Schooley were accused of misusing township time, employees and...
