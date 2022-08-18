Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in murder of E2W Brewing owners
Kendall Jones August 21, 2022 1 Comment on Suspect identified in murder of E2W Brewing owners. Sherrif’s office is asking for the public’s help in apprehending Shaun D. Rose (pictured above). As we reported yesterday, Mina and Stephen Shulz, the owners of E2W Brewing of Ollala, Washington, were murdered at their home sometime Thursday. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect and is asking for the public’s assistance. See the official statement from KCSO below.
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday
Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn
Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers
The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. “The suspects then used the victim’s stolen credit cards...
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years
A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case. Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office) Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.
‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
Crime Up in Urban Thurston County, But Crime Rates Vary Between Cities, Report Shows
Law enforcement in the Olympia metro area reported slightly more crime in 2021 compared to 2020, but changes in crime rates varied. Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater each saw increases in reported offenses against people, property and society, according to an annual report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
Olympia Man Who Died After Pierce County Wreck Friday Night Has Been Identified
An Olympia man who died following a three-vehicle wreck in south Pierce County Friday night has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol. Trinidad H. Ruiz, 77, died at Tacoma General Hospital. The two other drivers, a 27-year-old man from Graham and a 31-year-old man from Roy, were not injured, according to State Patrol.
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Interstate 5 Crash Friday North of Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. David Noble, 65, of Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the...
Death Notices: Aug. 20, 2022
• NICOLAAS HENDRIKUS VAN DE LAARSCHOT, 81, Centralia, died July 31 at home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1549 Big Hanaford Road, Centralia. • EULEEN T. PEREZ, 64, Chehalis, died Aug. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle
An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
Sergeant shot while serving warrant near Spanaway returns to duty
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant officially returned to duty this week, months after he was injured in a shootout during a SWAT operation near Spanaway. Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on March 15 while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who was potentially facing a life sentence. Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and later died.
Grays Harbor County man resentenced for 1995 killing of family
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and brother when he was 16 in 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County court Thursday after a lengthy plea for his release. Bassett has been in and out of a Grays Harbor County courtroom...
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
At Silver Creek Orchard, 3 Dog Cider & Brewstillery Keeps It Local, Finds Lost Apple Varieties
Hours: Open from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday through October (weather permitting) Online: Find 3 Dog Cider/Brewstillery on Facebook and 3_dog_cider_brewstillery on Instagram. Events: Check out their ciders at the Onalaska Apple Harvest festival beer garden Sept. 30-Oct. 2...
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
