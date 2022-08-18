ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect identified in murder of E2W Brewing owners

Kendall Jones August 21, 2022 1 Comment on Suspect identified in murder of E2W Brewing owners. Sherrif’s office is asking for the public’s help in apprehending Shaun D. Rose (pictured above). As we reported yesterday, Mina and Stephen Shulz, the owners of E2W Brewing of Ollala, Washington, were murdered at their home sometime Thursday. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect and is asking for the public’s assistance. See the official statement from KCSO below.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
KXRO.com

Multiple search rescues reported in 5 minute span on Sunday

Multiple surf rescues were reported on Sunday in Ocean Shores within minutes, at separate beach locations. According to the Ocean Shores Police Department, both calls occurred between 4-4:05 pm. The Ocean Shores Fire Department called the multiple calls “a nightmare scenario”. Between both incidents, there were a reported...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
TACOMA, WA
Oakville, WA
Chronicle

WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn

Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers

The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. “The suspects then used the victim’s stolen credit cards...
LACEY, WA
John Brown
Chronicle

Death Notices: Aug. 20, 2022

• NICOLAAS HENDRIKUS VAN DE LAARSCHOT, 81, Centralia, died July 31 at home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1549 Big Hanaford Road, Centralia. • EULEEN T. PEREZ, 64, Chehalis, died Aug. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle

An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Sergeant shot while serving warrant near Spanaway returns to duty

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County sergeant officially returned to duty this week, months after he was injured in a shootout during a SWAT operation near Spanaway. Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, 45, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound on March 15 while serving an arrest warrant on a suspect who was potentially facing a life sentence. Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, was also shot during the operation and later died.
SPANAWAY, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
AUBURN, WA

