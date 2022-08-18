Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection
Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Disgusting behavior from some Browns fans defending Watson
You stay classy Cleveland. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is a serious one. Nearly 30 woman have accused the Browns quarterback with sexual misconduct and 24 filed lawsuits.
Archbishop Moeller football rolls to 49-31 season opening win over Massillon
The Crusaders racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense in the win
Greg Newsome II, Chase Winovich lead Cleveland Browns injury list vs. Philadelphia Eagles
CLEVELAND − The Browns weren't expected to play a lot of key players in Sunday's preseason game against Philadelphia. Only four, though, won't play due to injury. Hamstring injuries will sideline cornerback Greg Newsome II, receiver Michael Woods II and defensive end Chase Winovich. Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas is out with a hand injury.
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)
It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
Jermaine Mathews, 4-star Ohio State commit, shows off DB skills by chasing down RB, forcing fumble
Jermaine Mathews is rated as a 4-star ATH, a multi-position designation. On Friday, he showed why he was recruited to Ohio State by Buckeyes secondary coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano. Mathews’ future is clearly at defensive back. Mathews shared a clip on his Twitter account showing...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/21: Game Two Beckons, Jimmy G Teases, and more. Now 100% Watson Free!
Today, an enormous weight has been shifted from my mighty webdorkian shoulders. My soul feels as though it has been cleansed, as if Hercules himself had cleaned it a la the Augean Stables. My mind is free from rumination, my eyes are clear, and my sphincter is totally relaxed. You...
