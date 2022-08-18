ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

Harrisburg nonprofit works to keep kids in school

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration

Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

>New Shelter Now Open for Homeless Women

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman posts positive signs: ‘We just need more mental health awareness’

“I love the rain,” said Newport resident Jennifer Ortiz as a sudden summer storm announced its arrival with a thundercrack. She stood with her signs, covered with messages of hope and encouragement, near a four-way intersection in the town. “A lot of times when I’m standing out with signs, it rains. It gets hot out here, and I feel like the rain is just God letting me know he’s there for me.”
NEWPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Backpacks#School Supplies#Sitelogiq#Foster Care
local21news.com

Short staffed bus companies are finding ways to mitigate difficulty

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2022-2023 school year could look a bit different for bus riders. Vice President of Rohrer Bus David Schrantz said, industry wide, they’re 5-10% short staffed. “In the Harrisburg area we’ve always had trouble just with the many employment options available its always...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
theburgnews.com

Bethesda Mission celebrates completion of new women’s shelter, expanding services for Harrisburg’s unhoused

A seven-year-long project has reached completion and will provide a new home to Harrisburg’s women in need. On Thursday evening, Bethesda Mission celebrated the completion of its new women’s mission building, which houses women experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse, among other struggles. “I am so excited,” said Shelley...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy