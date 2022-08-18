Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Harrisburg nonprofit works to keep kids in school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
Dauphin County youth club holds Back to School Bash
As kids get ready to go back to school, Rutherford Youth Club wants to make sure they have the supplies they need.
theburgnews.com
A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration
Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
iheart.com
>New Shelter Now Open for Homeless Women
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.
Bethesda Mission opens $4.4 million new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission celebrated the opening of its new women’s shelter in Harrisburg on Aug. 18. The center, which serves struggling women and women with children, doubles the mission’s previous women’s shelter capacity from 25 to 50. The old space, a 100-year-old school building,...
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
Woman posts positive signs: ‘We just need more mental health awareness’
“I love the rain,” said Newport resident Jennifer Ortiz as a sudden summer storm announced its arrival with a thundercrack. She stood with her signs, covered with messages of hope and encouragement, near a four-way intersection in the town. “A lot of times when I’m standing out with signs, it rains. It gets hot out here, and I feel like the rain is just God letting me know he’s there for me.”
School districts weighing in options as federal free lunch program ends
YORK, Pa. — The pandemic-era free federal lunch program that offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has now expired. “I expected it to be extended for another year, but it did not. So, we’re dealing with that," said Kelly Renard with the Dover Area School District.
Harrisburg River Rescue holds Susquehanna float
People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue.
local21news.com
Short staffed bus companies are finding ways to mitigate difficulty
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2022-2023 school year could look a bit different for bus riders. Vice President of Rohrer Bus David Schrantz said, industry wide, they’re 5-10% short staffed. “In the Harrisburg area we’ve always had trouble just with the many employment options available its always...
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
theburgnews.com
Bethesda Mission celebrates completion of new women’s shelter, expanding services for Harrisburg’s unhoused
A seven-year-long project has reached completion and will provide a new home to Harrisburg’s women in need. On Thursday evening, Bethesda Mission celebrated the completion of its new women’s mission building, which houses women experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse, among other struggles. “I am so excited,” said Shelley...
Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
theburgnews.com
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site
The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
WGAL
YWCA York postpones 2022 Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to make it more inclusive
YORK, Pa. — The annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in York has been called off for this year. For more than a decade, the event sponsored by the YWCA has focused attention on sexual assault and domestic violence. Now the name is being changed to Walk...
