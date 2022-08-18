ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Texas School District Removing Diary Of Anne Frank From Shelves

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29f4Lt_0hMjAPCu00

A school district near Fort Worth, Texas, is responding to complaints leveled against certain books on its shelves. That has included the Bible along with an illustrated adaptation of the diary of Anne Frank, publicized as The Diary of a Young Girl, which tells a chilling, up-close account of the Holocaust. Staff and librarians have been instructed to temporarily remove these books, while the board changes how educational material is chosen for schools and grade levels.

Both Anne Frank’s diary and the Bible were among the multiple books brought up through the district’s official complaint process within the last several months. The district sent an email to principals asking librarians and school staff members to review books those books that had been challenged the past year. According to a subsequent statement, “Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy.”

Keller, Texas is removing the diary of Anne Frank from its shelves

On Tuesday, an executive with the Keller Independent School District (ISD) sent an email out calling for the removal of several challenged books. A copy of the email was obtained by multiple news agencies and has since circulated online. “By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” wrote ISD executive director of curriculum and instruction Jennifer Price in the email.

All of the books to be pulled were challenged through the district’s formal process. Parents, staff members, and district residents are allowed to raise an objection, referred in the process as a challenge, against a book or piece of learning material. A committee reviews the material in question to evaluate its educational value and decide whether to keep or remove it. New policies were passed with a unanimous board vote on August 8 and redefined the standards used for determining if a book is suitable for school.

Response to pulling the diary of Anne Frank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEaFO_0hMjAPCu00
Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation / Amazon

The particular version of Anne Frank’s diary that has been pulled for review is Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, adapted by Ari Folman and illustrated by David Polonsky, and released in October 2018. It offers a way to give access to Frank’s story to another generation and has been praised in review for its accessibility and heart, though one reviewer cautioned, “It does go into many mature topics, so if you’re not ready to discuss such things with your child this is not the book for them.” Indeed, one complaint levels against the book in the Keller challenge was that “the book shouldn’t be read without parent supervision.” The book was challenged back in February and the complaints were initially dismissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQEFL_0hMjAPCu00
Books are under review in Texas schools / Unsplash

These new policies have received condemnation. Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs with the free-speech organization PEN America, said, “The sweeping attempt to remove these titles from classrooms and libraries on the eve of a new school year is an appalling affront to students’ First Amendment rights. It is virtually impossible to run a school or a library that purges books in response to any complaint from any corner.” Governor Gregg Abbott suggested the districts might be distributing “sexually explicit” content. Recently, books with LGBT+ themes have been purged from shelves, including Gender Queer.

Did your school prohibit any books?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAvu0_0hMjAPCu00
Both the Bible and LGBT+ books have been formally challenged / Unsplash

Comments / 13

Ladyrosecat
3d ago

Our young adult and children will never no the horror of World War II. My dad fought in that war and mom loss almost all her ( men)graduating class on the USS Arizona. The millions of life’s that were loss and the heroic of soldiers and private citizens that will never be told about this is a crime. Anne Frank was a courageous young woman, who told her story of war and living in fear at a young age. Some day our past will no longer exist because it is being wipeout. We are to learn from the past so that it doesn’t happen again. As this happens America will soon it’s self will disappear. We will become a nation of all the matter is me. No one opinion is needed just mine. Selfish people. This my opinion only. I respect everyone opinion. We all count.

Reply(1)
5
Debbie Duckworth
2d ago

This is a sad time. Repression is happening in real life. They are deliberately dumbing down our children 😞

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Education Next

Texas School District Bans the Bible

In the Summer 2022 issue of Education Next, Joshua Dunn looked at the uproar over the McGinn County Board of Education in Tennessee vote to remove Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum. Dunn concluded, in an article headlined, “Suits Challenging Book ‘Banning’ May Be Better Politics than Law”: “If the standard is graphic depictions of sex, or rape, or incest, then it is only a matter of time before someone calls for the Bible to be banned.”
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keller, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Keller, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Keller, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Former teacher becomes school police officer in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A former teacher is roaming the halls at a local school in a different capacity, as a police officer. This year, Officer Steve Werner will be the school resource officer at Eubanks Intermediate School in Carroll ISD. Before becoming a police officer Werner was a teacher in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Ari Folman
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Diary#Texas School#Kellerisd
Southlake Style

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen Competes In Miss America

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen went far at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition last week. Competing against 51 other candidates in Dallas, J-Belle Kimbrell was named second runner-up and won $4,000 in prizes. Previously winning Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen over the summer as well as on-stage question and overall talent, the former Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen finished in the top three of the competition, beating competitors from states including Minnesota, New York and Arizona. J-Belle also made top ad sales with $1,000 and raised third runner-up for fundraising with $250, according to a media release.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Texas Monthly

Laura Wilson Photographed Her Sons Like Hollywood Never Could

Editors’ note: As we approach our fiftieth anniversary, in February 2023, we will, every week, highlight an important story from our past and offer some perspective on it. DJ Stout was Texas Monthly’s art director from 1986 to 1999, but before that, he took a job fresh out of Texas Tech as a designer for Robert A. Wilson Associates in Dallas. It was there that Stout met Robert’s wife, Laura Wilson, and their three boys, Andrew, Owen, and Luke, all of whom were still years away from movie stardom.
DALLAS, TX
austinnews.net

Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, Presented by Reliant, Runs September 17 to October 31

Dallas' fall festival features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / For the 17th year, Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, highlights the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. This year's fall festival opens September 17 and runs through October 31, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Carrie West celebrates five years leading Police Department

Five years ago Carrie West came to Willow Park, making history as Parker County’s first female chief of police. Born and raised in Fort Worth, a graduate of Paschal High School, and a lifelong resident of the Metroplex, she was already a success in law enforcement before making the historic decision to lead Parker County’s second-largest police force. She had served more than 21 years with the City of Corinth police department, including being named Officer of the Year and Supervisor of the Year in 2009.
WILLOW PARK, TX
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy