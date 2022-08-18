Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott activates state resources amid severe weather threat
TEXAS, USA — As more rain moves over Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott held a statewide weather briefing on Saturday with more than 350 city and county leaders along with first responders from around the state to plan for severe weather. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)...
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
DFW Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas
DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 1 p.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas. More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City...
Heavy rain possible for Central Texas; Flood Watch begins Monday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — *A Flood Watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.*. After a brief drying trend over the weekend, we go back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.
Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
Local expert shares how to handle back-to-school anxiety
AUSTIN, Texas — With back-to-school kicking off throughout Central Texas, starting a new school year with new teachers and a new environment can bring on anxiety for some kids. Experts say since the start of the pandemic, there has been an incredible increase in anxiety symptoms, as well as...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Austin unemployment rate holds steady, remains below state and national rates
AUSTIN, Texas — The job market in Texas is seeing record growth for a ninth month in a row. According to workforce nonprofit Workforce Solutions, Texas added 72,800 jobs during the month of July. Those numbers come as Texas unemployment rates are at their lowest since February 2020. The...
Two Austin-area teachers selected as finalists for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin-area teachers have been selected among the six finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year. Shelley Jeoffroy, Otis Brown Elementary, Irving ISD. Kari Johnston, Perez Elementary School, Austin ISD. Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD. Andrea...
Texas’ tax collector and Senate budget chief say they support repealing the 'tampon tax'
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d...
