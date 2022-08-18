ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KVUE

Gov. Abbott activates state resources amid severe weather threat

TEXAS, USA — As more rain moves over Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott held a statewide weather briefing on Saturday with more than 350 city and county leaders along with first responders from around the state to plan for severe weather. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Heavy rain possible for Central Texas; Flood Watch begins Monday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — *A Flood Watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.*. After a brief drying trend over the weekend, we go back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Local expert shares how to handle back-to-school anxiety

AUSTIN, Texas — With back-to-school kicking off throughout Central Texas, starting a new school year with new teachers and a new environment can bring on anxiety for some kids. Experts say since the start of the pandemic, there has been an incredible increase in anxiety symptoms, as well as...
TEXAS STATE
