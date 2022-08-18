Read full article on original website
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
NBC12
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
thecollegianur.com
Parking Services will start putting wheel locks on unregistered cars
University of Richmond’s Parking Services added a new wheel lock policy to the campus parking regulations this year. Parking Services may place a wheel lock on an unregistered vehicle that has received four citations or if the owner of a registered vehicle has been sent an unregistered memo, according to the regulations.
Car crashes into building in Chesterfield, causing gas leak
First responders are currently on the scene of an accident on the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive in Chesterfield.
Suspected mass overdose adds to more than 15 overdoses in Chesterfield in one month
In Chesterfield County, three people were sent to the hospital for suspected overdoses on Saturday.
wesb.com
Virginia Fugitive Charged After Walmart Shoplifting
A Virginia man and wanted fugitive was charged after shoplifting at Walmart Saturday. The Foster Township Police department charged Johnathan Michael Hendrickson with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from multiple events, in which Hendrickson allegedly switched his old backpack containing drug paraphernalia...
Richmond police asking for help identifying man caught on cameras in the Fan
According to the Richmond Police Department, a man has been captured on several doorbell cameras around the Fan. Third Precinct detectives believe the man may be trying to break into homes in the area.
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
Prince George Police looking for larceny suspect in car vacuum coin theft
Police believe the person pictured may have been involved in the damage of a coin-operated vehicle vacuum and subsequent theft of the coins inside.
Police: Woman in stolen U-Haul took plants, bucket from Dinwiddie porches
A woman who was captured on camera driving around in a U-Haul and stealing items from two Dinwiddie County businesses has been arrested.
Two car crash in Colonial Heights shut down lanes on I-95 south
The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder and left travel lane are both closed.
firefighternation.com
Richmond (VA) Motorist Protests Insurer Refusing to Pay for Damage Caused by Fire Truck
A Richmond man, whose parked car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call, is appealing the decision by the city’s insurance provider that it does not need to pay for damages to his car. Jacob Dandridge’s car has been in the shop for over two months,...
Petersburg Police bike patrol hopes to reduce crime, build relationships
A four-person bike patrol and substation opened on Friday and it comes at a time when police headquarters could soon be at a new location.
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
chathamstartribune.com
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
Richmond Fire crews rescue person with broken leg on Williams Island
A person with a broken leg was able to receive treatment after being picked up from Williams Island by Richmond Fire & Emergency Services crews.
Colonial Heights Police looking for new recruits
The department is looking to hire new recruits for a 6-month Basic Law Enforcement Academy which will start in January of 2023. Before the academy, applicants will be subjected to a written test and physical agility test in early October.
Backup clear on I-95 North in Hanover
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle is stopped at mile marker 89.4, just before the Lewistown Road overpass. The northbound right lane is currently closed. 511Virginia shows traffic backed up about 2.3 miles to the Sliding Hill Road exit.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.
