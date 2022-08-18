ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
thecollegianur.com

Parking Services will start putting wheel locks on unregistered cars

University of Richmond’s Parking Services added a new wheel lock policy to the campus parking regulations this year. Parking Services may place a wheel lock on an unregistered vehicle that has received four citations or if the owner of a registered vehicle has been sent an unregistered memo, according to the regulations.
RICHMOND, VA
wesb.com

Virginia Fugitive Charged After Walmart Shoplifting

A Virginia man and wanted fugitive was charged after shoplifting at Walmart Saturday. The Foster Township Police department charged Johnathan Michael Hendrickson with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from multiple events, in which Hendrickson allegedly switched his old backpack containing drug paraphernalia...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
RICHMOND, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Backup clear on I-95 North in Hanover

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the vehicle is stopped at mile marker 89.4, just before the Lewistown Road overpass. The northbound right lane is currently closed. 511Virginia shows traffic backed up about 2.3 miles to the Sliding Hill Road exit.
HANOVER, VA

