‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land

wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
KFYR-TV
Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and potentially facing serious charges after a SWAT standoff in Grand Forks. Police say they were called to the 1600 block of 12th Ave. S. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 for a domestic situation. When police...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: ND unemployment..Birds in GF & recalls
The housing market’s comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month. Sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and prices that remain near all-time highs are making homes less affordable. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales fell 20.2% from July last year, reaching the slowest pace since May 2020.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
kfgo.com
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
valleynewslive.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
KFYR-TV
Guard Engineers honored for overseas service
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Community members and elected officials joined members of the North Dakota National Guard in honoring 53 Soldiers and their families at a welcome home ceremony today at Burdick Arena in Devils Lake. The ceremony recognized the accomplishments of the Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment and demonstrated appreciation of the Families and employers for their support during their recent overseas mission.
kroxam.com
TIM MOE WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS PIZZA EATING CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days held its annual Happy Joes Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor pizza eating contest on Saturday, August 20, in the Downtown Square in Crookston, where four contestants had 15 minutes to eat as much of a large Canadian Bacon pizza as they could with the contestants from Miss Crookston keeping track of how many slices they had left to eat.
kroxam.com
THE OX CART DAYS MEDALLION HAS BEEN FOUND!
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival medallion has been found. Jane Berg found the medallion by the library. Berg receives $200 for finding the medallion.
Crookston Daily Times
Macy Fee Crowned Miss Crookston 2022
After a year of her reign, Miss Crookston 2021 Hayden Winjum handed her crown to Macy Fee, the winner of Miss Crookston 2022. Fee, sponsored by KROX, also captured the crown in the talent, on-stage presence and interview portion of the competition. As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, an additional $1,000 UMC scholarship and entrance fee into the Miss Minnesota Pageant. By winning three other categories, Fee won another $300.
