WWE

Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson Cast In Von Erich Movie The Iron Claw

Pwinsider is reporting that Zac Efron will be playing Kevin Von Erich in an upcoming Von Erich family biopic that will begin filming this October in Louisiana. The film will be titled Iron Claw. Production begins in mid-October and will continue through December. A24 is financing the project, and Sean Durkin is writing and directing.
Anna Jay Comments On Her Experience With Brodie Lee, More

During a recent “Women of AEW” panel at GalaxyCon, Anna Jay commented on working with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order prior to his passing, getting feedback from him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the panel below:. On her experiences with Brodie Lee: “It...
SmackDown Scores Impressive Viewership Numbers

SpoilerTV reported that last night’s edition of SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers. This is an increase from last week’s episode, which scored 2.431 million viewers. The show’s first hour pulled in 2.216 million, while the second received 2.392 million. It should be noted that these are preliminary numbers.
Brian Gewirtz Details New VICE TV Project From Dark Side Of The Ring Creators

It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on VICE TV on Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”
Indy100

Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast

Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
