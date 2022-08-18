Read full article on original website
Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson Cast In Von Erich Movie The Iron Claw
Pwinsider is reporting that Zac Efron will be playing Kevin Von Erich in an upcoming Von Erich family biopic that will begin filming this October in Louisiana. The film will be titled Iron Claw. Production begins in mid-October and will continue through December. A24 is financing the project, and Sean Durkin is writing and directing.
Anna Jay Comments On Her Experience With Brodie Lee, More
During a recent “Women of AEW” panel at GalaxyCon, Anna Jay commented on working with Brodie Lee in the Dark Order prior to his passing, getting feedback from him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the panel below:. On her experiences with Brodie Lee: “It...
A Von Erich Family Film To Begin Filming In October, Zac Efron Confirmed
According to a report from Pwinsider, a biopic looking at the Von Erich family will begin filming this October in Louisiana. Actor Zac Efron will be playing the role of Kevin Von Erich. The film will be titled “Iron Claw” and the production will run from mid-October through December. A24...
SmackDown Scores Impressive Viewership Numbers
SpoilerTV reported that last night’s edition of SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers. This is an increase from last week’s episode, which scored 2.431 million viewers. The show’s first hour pulled in 2.216 million, while the second received 2.392 million. It should be noted that these are preliminary numbers.
Brian Gewirtz Details New VICE TV Project From Dark Side Of The Ring Creators
It was announced on August 8th that a new series titled Tales from the Territories will premiere on VICE TV on Tuesday, October 4th. The series is from Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions behind the project. The series is said to take viewers back to “the golden age of professional wrestling.”
Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast
Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
The Rock Missed Out On Huge Hollywood Role Because He Lacked Star Power
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lost out on the iconic role of Jack Reacher, because he lacked star power. Jack Reacher, the protagonist of a series of books by British author Lee Childs, is a former U.S. Army MP turned spy and vigilante. According to a report from ScreenRant,...
'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring the contestants of Love is Blind Season 2. The After the Altar special will give an update on...
Verzuz Victor Mario Electrifies ATL Crowd At NewsOne’s ‘Real Talk Drives Real Change’ Discussion Series
NewsOne's Real Talk Drives Real Change series powered by Chevrolet recently came to the Georgia World Congress Center and brought out a crowd looking to engage and receive vital info from panelists speaking on policy and justice reform. The crowd was also treated to a special performance from Grammy-nominated singer Mario.
