Tyler County, TX

James Wood
3d ago

Their hasn’t been that many in our county but the big problem is the drugs. And for Tyler county to be joining means there must be money involved in it. I can hear them now. Show me the Money. All joking aside we have to help our state as much as possible

Daniel Tullos
3d ago

Why can't we in Texas get all county's to declare an invasion of our borders and then arrest and charge president Biden for treason?

Esther Elizondo
3d ago

Good, we live in woodville and we noticed in influx in our very small town. Send them back or up north.

