foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Five development options presented to New Hanover commissioners at west bank work session
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Commissioners are taking a long, hard look at the future of the western bank of the Cape Fear River. During a work session on Thursday, staff shared five different development scenarios. Conservation. This is the most restrictive option...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause. WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss future plans for land near Battleship
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There will be an opportunity for community members to find out more about the future of the land across the Cape Fear River near the Battleship. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday at 2 p.m. on...
WECT
H2GO legal battle concludes, Leland recuperated for attorney’s fees
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The case has finally been closed in a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over an attempt by Belville to obtain Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s assets. Belville was ordered to pay Leland $225,000 in attorney’s fees and $14,499 in costs for the legal battle.
Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages. Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
nrcolumbus.com
Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation
Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers take to beaches to keep Surf City beautiful
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Surf City officials asked the public to help clean up their area beaches over the weekend, and they didn’t disappoint. About 250 volunteers rolled-up their sleeves, grabbed trash bags and pickers to collect trash found at all 39 beach accesses. Volunteers were shuttled...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
WECT
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
School bus driver shorter hits Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – There’s a national school bus driver shortage, and the Cape Fear isn’t immune to the issue plaguing the country. The crisis is impacting New Hanover County Schools, which have school officials concerned and if things don’t change, the problem could go from bad to worse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WECT
‘Be excited about the potential, but also be cautious’: Expert weighs in on pros and cons of FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the FDA approved hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter earlier this week, experts like Clell Hamm, owner of Hamm Hearing Aid Center in Wilmington, say there are some benefits to this. “The goal is to help people with mild hearing losses and moderate hearing losses...
New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals
A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, ER staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young. “I have kids...
