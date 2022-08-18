ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
WECT

H2GO legal battle concludes, Leland recuperated for attorney’s fees

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The case has finally been closed in a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over an attempt by Belville to obtain Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO’s assets. Belville was ordered to pay Leland $225,000 in attorney’s fees and $14,499 in costs for the legal battle.
LELAND, NC
WNCT

Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages.   Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation

Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers take to beaches to keep Surf City beautiful

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Surf City officials asked the public to help clean up their area beaches over the weekend, and they didn’t disappoint. About 250 volunteers rolled-up their sleeves, grabbed trash bags and pickers to collect trash found at all 39 beach accesses. Volunteers were shuttled...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

School bus driver shorter hits Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – There’s a national school bus driver shortage, and the Cape Fear isn’t immune to the issue plaguing the country. The crisis is impacting New Hanover County Schools, which have school officials concerned and if things don’t change, the problem could go from bad to worse.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WILMINGTON, NC

