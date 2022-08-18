As the City of Dunkirk continues to prepare its application for funding through Round 6 of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), city officials have announced another event that will allow the public to give their input for the city's presentation. This public meeting will take place on Monday, August 29th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Point Gratiot and will coincide with the city's Back to School Bash. A similar public input event was held at the City Pier in July. The state's DRI program awards $10 million to 10 communities statewide for downtown revitalization, with applications due by September 23rd. The projects in the city's application will feature public improvement projects at the waterfront, rehabilitation of existing downtown and waterfront properties at the Dunkirk Harbor and marina, as well as marketing and branding programs. The public will get the opportunity to comment on a preliminary list of proposed projects and suggest additional ideas.

