BRMC Graduates 14 Students from School and Radiography
The Bradford Regional Medical Center School of Radiography held its graduation ceremony Aug. 18 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Jeanne Capra, MHA, RT, program director, BRMC School of Radiography, served as master of ceremonies and Tim Moran, RT, Cath Lab Technologist, Olean General Hospital, offered remarks to the graduates.
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Move-in day at SUNY Fredonia
It was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. Lots of excitement and probably a few jitters.
Heritage Ministries Announces New Executive Director of Vinecroft Community
Heritage Ministries recently announced the promotion of a Frewsburg resident and SUNY Fredonia graduate to Executive Director of its Vinecroft Retirement Community. Carrie Johnstone previously served as Acting Executive Director of the senior independent living community located in Clarence Center. She will be responsible for sales, business development, and oversee all teams and operations.
TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown
The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets
Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
City of Dunkirk Announces Second DRI Community Input Opportunity
As the City of Dunkirk continues to prepare its application for funding through Round 6 of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), city officials have announced another event that will allow the public to give their input for the city's presentation. This public meeting will take place on Monday, August 29th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Point Gratiot and will coincide with the city's Back to School Bash. A similar public input event was held at the City Pier in July. The state's DRI program awards $10 million to 10 communities statewide for downtown revitalization, with applications due by September 23rd. The projects in the city's application will feature public improvement projects at the waterfront, rehabilitation of existing downtown and waterfront properties at the Dunkirk Harbor and marina, as well as marketing and branding programs. The public will get the opportunity to comment on a preliminary list of proposed projects and suggest additional ideas.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Borrello Hosting State Legislative Farm Tour in September
The annual New York State Legislature Farm Tour is coming up in September, and Chautauqua County will be a part of this year's edition. State Senator George Borrello is hosting the tour throughout the 57th State Senate District, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The Sunset Bay Republican, who is the ranking member of the State Senate Agriculture Committee, says many state lawmakers from New York City will be participating in the tour...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
2 The Outdoors: Helping bats in the Southern Tier
WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Few animals are more feared and misunderstood and have suffered greatly at the hands of man. But their reputation could not be further from the truth. They pose no threat, and to the contrary, play an important role in our environment. In Chautauqua County, research is...
Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer
The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Some work tirelessly to keep the Erie County Fair clean
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The best 12 days of summer feature a large assortment of food, animals and fun, but one thing many don't think about is the trash the event brings. In today’s Faces of the Fair, we meet those responsible for keeping the fairgrounds clean throughout the event.
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
Meet Ben! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
