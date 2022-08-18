Read full article on original website
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
Beaufort County Authorities searching for runaway teen
Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Authorities say 16-year-old Ian Asby left his home near Pinetown in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022, between 12:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. and has not been seen or heard from since.
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: An in-depth look at Active Shooter Training in Schools
NEW BERN, Craven County — We’re getting a more in-depth look at the training our School Resource Officers and other law enforcement agents go through to prepare for an active shooter situation. In wake of the Uvalde Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, and the investigation finding...
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
North Carolina Coastal Federation works on preservation projects
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation has worked with several state and community partners on $20 million in salt marsh preservation and living shoreline projects. Officials say $2.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act will go into projects over the next five years across the U.S.,...
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Emerald Isle, NC USA
Found it in the sand at the entrance of the Point while bike riding with my husband (today is his 56th birthday). We are going through a lot of life changes and this was a beautiful reminder that change can be good. Thank you to whoever placed this.
Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy resigns after traffic stop with pregnant mom of 3. A Jacksonville woman traveling with three children describes a traffic stop with a deputy. The...
Area Death Notices - August 17, 18 & 19
Audrey Faye Parnell, 83, of Otway, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at the Gillikin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages. Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
Reporting on residents in harm’s way
I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
How do you recycle in the City of Washington?
Are you a City of Washington resident who recycles garbage items? If not, what are barriers that keep you from doing it?. One of the barriers to recycling can be a lack of knowledge about what can be recycled and what can not. What can be recycled are plastics, metal and paper. Examples of plastics are water, soda, juice, milk and detergent bottles. These bottles must be emptied out and have no pumps. All metal cans can be recycled, but they need to be emptied out as well. Newspaper (without inserts or flyers) can be recycled in addition to office paper, notebooks, envelopes and flattened cardboard. Glass can be recycled in the City of Washington’s community glass recycling convenience center located at 250 Plymouth Street. The center only accepts brown, clear and green glass bottles and jars. They will neither accept bags nor aluminum.
Craven County Partners in Education have "Stuff the Bus" donation event
NEW BERN, Craven County — The first day of school is getting closer, and to make sure every student is ready, Craven County Partners in Education had the annual “Stuff the Bus” event. Volunteers sorted out hundreds of donated school supplies from pencils, to notebooks, markers and...
