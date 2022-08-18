ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Joe Flacco 'on fire' since being installed as Jets' temporary QB1

With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next month with a bone bruise and tear in his meniscus, it looks like 14-year NFL veteran Joe Flacco is making the most of the new opportunity and impressing since taking over the offense this week. The Jets got...
NFL
Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City

The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
Baker Mayfield Is Heard Coaching Up His Competition

It took just six weeks for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to revitalize his career. Last month, he was still stuck on the Cleveland Browns roster even if the squad traded for Deshaun Watson and brought in Jacoby Brissett. He was then traded to the Panthers in exchange for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Takeaways from Broncos' loss to Bills in second week of preseason

Starters for the Buffalo Bills dominated Denver Broncos’ backups in the second week of preseason in a 42-15 blowout on the road in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills 70 yards on their opening drive taking a 7-3 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, even when the Bills backups entered the game early on.
DENVER, CO
Did Mitchell Trubisky want to sign with Giants over Steelers?

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a backup with the Buffalo Bills after he flamed out as the Chicago Bears' starter. He then put pen to paper on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past March following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sam Howell Is Getting First-Team Reps In Washington

Could it be that the Washington Commanders are not yet sold on Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback?. Things can still change before the season starts, including pulling off a change behind center before opening weekend. No, it’s not like the Commanders will be going back to Taylor Heinicke as...
WASHINGTON, DC
Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence needs to 'calm down early' in games

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence bounced back from an erratic start to a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday by finishing his performance on a hot streak. After completing four of eight passes for 40 yards in the first quarter, Lawrence completed five of his first six...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

