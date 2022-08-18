ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Normal Police investigating burglary to school

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
NORMAL, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Police: Man shot, killed in alley

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar

WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating potential shoot-out

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man found dead in U-Haul van identified

PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man found inside van in store parking lot

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a van near a Northwest Peoria store. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the male was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s in the Willow Knolls Shopping Center around 2:30 P.M. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
PEORIA, IL

