NBC 29 News
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school. The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain. “There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may...
cbs19news
ROSE is giving away school supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
cbs19news
UVA students moving on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive
The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
cbs19news
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Friday. The 17-mile-long lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam. A planned celebration will take place on Aug. 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake at the Lake Anna Tap House...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week
MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. Strong Tower Church (church name) TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022 – THE MOBILE DISPENSATION. The fourth Wednesday of every month. The Meadow Event Park Mobile Dispensary. 12048 Meadow Farm RD. Doswell, VA...
more961.com
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
WHSV
Travel softball team in Grottoes gives back to the town
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Taking the town by “Storm.”. The Storm softball team in Grottoes participated in town cleanup day Saturday morning. “I knew that we wanted to do something like to help this town that helps us get better and go in our college careers and helps our future,” Taelor Ware, a member of the Storm softball team said.
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
wsvaonline.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
cbs19news
#16Camps | Goochland driven to be feared
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Any trepidation the Goochland Bulldogs had entering the Jefferson District last season is now gone, replaced by a desire to be known, and feared. "Now we know our bearings teams know us we want our team to be feared," explained senior lineman Gavin Hazelton.
cbs19news
Officials worry about COVID cases increasing as students return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID cases remain steady in our area -- as health experts expect numbers to increase with students heading back to school. And doctors at UVA Health are keeping an eye on another virus. COVID and flu cases are going to be closely watched by health experts this school year.
Virginia Basketball Makes Top 7 for Richmond Guard Davin Cosby Jr.
UVA made the cut Cosby along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Auburn
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
