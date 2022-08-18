Read full article on original website
Around Town: From portraits to pointillism, new murals pop up near Cal. Ave.
In the latest column, read news about temporary murals installed around the public safety building construction site, Stanford Medicine’s new Pediatric Emergency Department and Palo Alto Unified’s “PAUSD Builders” initiative. CELEBRATING CAL. AVE. … The construction site for Palo Alto’s public safety building in the California...
'California Scenes' on display in Pleasanton
Local artist Charlotte Severin’s watercolor depictions of the state are the focal point of a new exhibit in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby in downtown Pleasanton. “California Scenes”, which opened last week and runs through Sept. 24, highlights the en plein air style Severin has been known for during her career as an artist, which also includes teaching watercolor courses at the Firehouse and Pleasanton Senior Center and serving as the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.
High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle
With a recent vote, high-speed rail moves one step closer to rolling down the tracks in the Bay Area. When completed, passengers will be able to travel by train from San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority board voted unanimously to...
Sandoval: Homes end homelessness and it takes a village to build them
The underlying causes of homelessness are complex, but they can be narrowed down to structural inequities and, ultimately, the lack of housing. We see trends of homelessness increasing when the cost of housing increases. Despite a lot of progress being made in the homelessness and housing sectors, we are still seeing more people fall into homelessness than exit it. To stem the flow of homelessness, we must focus—as a community, a region, a state and a country—on building more affordable housing.
Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house
Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said. Officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn’t discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.
Tri-Valley water agencies launch new website, outreach program
Tri-Valley water agencies have unveiled a new website that is focused on educating residents and businesses about the region’s water supply reliability. The region’s water wholesaler, Zone 7 Water Agency, collaborated with local water providers California Water Service Company in Livermore, the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, and Dublin San Ramon Services District to put the website together.
Power outage impacts about 3K customers this morning
A power outage affected about 3,400 customers in Palo Alto’s northern neighborhoods this morning, according to Palo Alto Utilities. The outage started at about 4:15 a.m. The primary affected area was in the vicinity of the substation at Colorado Avenue and West Bayshore Road. Many of the affected customers were in the city’s northwest section and an area northeast of Middlefield Road.
Pleasanton council wants to move forward with Stoneridge Mall redevelopment framework planning
The Pleasanton City Council approved a request from staff to move forward with the planning process for the Stoneridge Shopping Center redevelopment framework on Tuesday. The framework allows staff to start preparing for mixed-use plans for the mall property including outlines for the proposed 900 to 1,400 affordable housing units that could be developed as part of the 2023-31 Housing Element update.
San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level
San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county’s COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
Tri-Valley rabbit rescue group overwhelmed by bunny surrenders
The president of a Livermore-based rabbit rescue group says rabbits are coming in at “alarming rate”, and the group needs help. “We have never seen anything like this,” said Joan Wegner, president of East Bay Rabbit Rescue. “Our adoptions aren’t making a dent. For every rabbit adopted, there are three taking their place. In the decade that we have been rescuing bunnies, we have never felt so helpless.”
Full circle: Dublin alum returns to lead its football program
I have said throughout the years that I love to see when former athletes come back to their school or hometown and give back. This can happen any number of ways. Those lucky enough to make a career out of their sport can certainly do so financially, running a camp or donating items for an auction or a fundraiser.
Murray Elementary starts school year with newly constructed classrooms, offices and facilities
Students of Murray Elementary School in Dublin started the 2022 academic year with updated campus facilities and classrooms — and this is only the first wave of renovations the school is expecting. The Murray revitalization project seeks to improve administrative operations, campus facilities and educational environments with three phases...
Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays
San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The work starts Monday, Aug. 22. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county...
