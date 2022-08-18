Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
First homicide victim in Sioux Falls in 2022 identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota's largest city has been identified as a local man. According to police and family members, Tunis Sando Lomax, 36, was the victim who was fatally shot this weekend in Sioux Falls.
Madison Daily Leader
Raiders run over Arlington 56-14
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders did what they wanted when they wanted during their season opener in Ramona on Saturday. The Raiders ran around and through the visiting Arlington Cardinals en route to a 56-14 victory to kick off the 2022 season. “Starting 1-0 is always a sweet feeling,” ORR head football...
Madison Daily Leader
Honomichl appointed to ASBSD board; Park honored for years of service
Madison Central School Board member Rob Honomichl has joined the Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors. He was appointed to the board to represent the Southeast Region’s 700-1,399 enrollment category.
Madison Daily Leader
Computers, education, life-long connections: another year at DSU
It is a new year at Dakota State University, and that means new and returning students are all flocking to Madison. The school’s population of just more than 3,000 students includes a wide variety of majors, from computer science and education to more targeted fields like game design and cyber operations. Sports are also thriving at DSU with football, softball and other athletic programs poised for new seasons of excellence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison Daily Leader
Street to be open for school start on Tuesday
Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Aquatic Center welcomes furry friends
After two years of closure, the Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day on Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun on Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
Madison Daily Leader
State officials say officer justified in fatal shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities say a Sioux Falls officer was justified in shooting and killing a man last month who fired a gun at a police drone during a standoff. The South Dakota Attorney General's office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the...
Madison Daily Leader
Rutland School District receives $5,000
Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
Comments / 0