Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
Suspect in serious condition after being shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
The Spokane Valley Police Department said Thursday a suspect in a random knife attack was arrested with help from the public. Police reported the victim was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
1 Person Dead In A Motorcycle Accident In Valleyford (Valleyford, WA)
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident took place on Sunday morning north of Valleyford. The officials have reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of South Madison Road off of east Gibbs Road. According to the primary investigation, the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Police searching for suspect after stabbing at house on 37th Street in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane. According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
Spokane Police Looking for man who Shot at People in Riverfront Park
SPOKANE - After a Wednesday evening shooting and assault in downtown Spokane, the Spokane Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force has identified a suspect, developed probable cause to arrest him, and secured a warrant for his arrest. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to call from the...
One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
Victims wounded in Freeman shooting address gunman in court
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing hearing for Caleb Sharpe is in its final days. Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing one student and injuring three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January. Thursday marks day...
Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
‘Overwhelmingly safe place to be’: Man still on run after Riverfront Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of firing into a crowd in Riverfront Park is still on the run. Luckily, no one in the crowd was hit by the gunfire. Spokane Police say two cars pulled up alongside a curb. Those two separate drivers, a man and a woman, got out and began to argue. Witnesses say the man hit the woman.
Brush fire burns near Philleo Lake and Cedar Road
SPANGLE, Wash. — A brush fire burned in a field near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads in Spangle. The fire has burned 31 acres, or 0.0484375 miles. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 responded to the fire, asking people to stay away from the area as crews work to put the fire out. Copyright: 4 News Now READ: Fire...
Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0