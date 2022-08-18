ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
VALLEYFORD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire#Violent Crime
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Victims wounded in Freeman shooting address gunman in court

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing hearing for Caleb Sharpe is in its final days. Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing one student and injuring three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January. Thursday marks day...
FREEMAN, WA
KREM2

Fire crews respond to wildland fire that started near Spangle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #3 responded to a brush fire near Spangle Sunday afternoon. According to SCFD #3, they received a call about the fire near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads around 12:40 p.m. According to SCFD #3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, the fire burned about...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Brush fire burns near Philleo Lake and Cedar Road

SPANGLE, Wash. — A brush fire burned in a field near Philleo Lake and Cedar Roads in Spangle. The fire has burned 31 acres, or 0.0484375 miles. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 responded to the fire, asking people to stay away from the area as crews work to put the fire out. Copyright: 4 News Now READ: Fire...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy