NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
localocnews.com
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
SoCal on Monday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms later this week
Southern California on Monday will be mostly warm as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts later in the week.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Dodger Insider
Freeman pays his high school back by paying it forward
Freddie Freeman said if one day he made it, he was going to do something for his alma mater. Around this time next year, El Modena High School in Orange will have a revamped baseball facility that includes a new clubhouse, thanks in large part to a donation by Freeman to the program.
orangejuiceblog.com
Meet Hari Lal, our candidate in Anaheim Hills!
This press release came over our transom last night from Anaheim Council District 6 candidate Hari Shankar Lal, who is running against longtime insider, Cabal member and Planning Commissioner Natalie Meeks:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Friday, August 19, 2022. Anaheim, California – Longtime consumer advocacy lawyer Hari Lal is thrilled to...
celebsbar.com
Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant
A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
orangecountytribune.com
Mixed results on COVID-19
Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
NBC Los Angeles
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach
Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
sierranewsonline.com
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake
MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday August 21 2022
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday August 21 2022. #NewportBeach #FarmersMarket Guide Sundays 2022. The Newport Beach Farmers Market is from 9:00am to 1:00pm every Sunday at the Newport Beach Pier!. The Newport Beach Farmers Market Farmers Market is located at 1 McFadden Place in Newport Beach California. There are parking...
