Madison Daily Leader
Rutland School District receives $5,000
Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Aquatic Center welcomes furry friends
After two years of closure, the Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day on Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun on Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
KELOLAND TV
No teacher applications for some rural school districts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than six months, Jeremy Hurd has been waiting on any applications for a music teacher in the Tripp-Delmont School District. After posting the job opening in February, Hurd has received zero applications. “We started advertising early in the hopes of trying to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls. The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has...
Madison Daily Leader
Street to be open for school start on Tuesday
Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
newwaysministry.org
Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”
A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
Madison Daily Leader
Honomichl appointed to ASBSD board; Park honored for years of service
Madison Central School Board member Rob Honomichl has joined the Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors. He was appointed to the board to represent the Southeast Region’s 700-1,399 enrollment category.
siouxfalls.business
One-of-a-kind beauty offers ultimate seclusion on 4-plus acres minutes from Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate. Escape from the city while returning easily with this expansive home set on more than 4 acres just southeast of Sioux Falls. Located at 47924 Copperwood Circle, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home totals nearly 4,400 square feet. “The setting is...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
KELOLAND TV
All Cars, All Fun
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. 4th ranked Beavers look to avenge home loss last year against Tigers. Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick-Week 0. Updated: 16 hours ago. For...
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes gold drilling project in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has drafted a letter to ask the Black Hills Forest Service to withdraw a decision notice on a gold exploration project. The Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Project is a year-long drilling project planned near Silver City, South Dakota, in search of gold. In July, the Forest Service issued a decision notice providing the public with 45 days to object to the project. The last day to do so is today, August 22.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
KELOLAND TV
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
