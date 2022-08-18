Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.

MADISON, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO