Chester, SD

Madison Daily Leader

Rutland School District receives $5,000

Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
RUTLAND, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Madison Aquatic Center welcomes furry friends

After two years of closure, the Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day on Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun on Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

No teacher applications for some rural school districts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than six months, Jeremy Hurd has been waiting on any applications for a music teacher in the Tripp-Delmont School District. After posting the job opening in February, Hurd has received zero applications. “We started advertising early in the hopes of trying to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls. The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Chester, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Street to be open for school start on Tuesday

Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
MADISON, SD
newwaysministry.org

Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”

A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls

People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

All Cars, All Fun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a group of car lovers who meet every Wednesday in KELOLAND. The Great Plains Street Rodders has 360 members. This past week they took part in a special event at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. The Slogan of the Great Plains...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes gold drilling project in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has drafted a letter to ask the Black Hills Forest Service to withdraw a decision notice on a gold exploration project. The Jenny Gulch Gold Exploration Project is a year-long drilling project planned near Silver City, South Dakota, in search of gold. In July, the Forest Service issued a decision notice providing the public with 45 days to object to the project. The last day to do so is today, August 22.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

