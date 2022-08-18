ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing Louisville falls to OL Reign in Women's Cup championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trio of quarterbacks vying to be Cunningham's backup for Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It's no mystery, of course, who will be Louisville's starting quarterback this season, with fifth-year mainstay Malik Cunningham his fourth year as the regular under center. But what if Cunningham is injured, who will be first in line to replace him?. Good question. As fall camp...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY

