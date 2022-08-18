Read full article on original website
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp
The Cardinals' fall camp heading into year four of the Satterfield era had plenty of standout performances, and these five were the most noteworthy.
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
wdrb.com
Louisville's 70-and-up softball league allows seniors to fall back in love with the game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's at Camp Taylor Park are filled with guys who are past their prime. "Everybody out here is anywhere from 70-years or older," said Commissioner of Louisville's senior softball league John McGary. "87 (years old) is the oldest to guy we have out here." Each week,...
Louisville football ends 'physical' fall camp; eying opener against Syracuse
The University of Louisville football team is now less than two weeks from the start of the new season. The Cardinals ended fall camp with a scrimmage on Friday afternoon, had a recovery day on Saturday, and has meetings dealing with academics on Sunday. The team members will start classes tomorrow and have a normal week of practice beginning on Tuesday evening.
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville falls to OL Reign in Women's Cup championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It wasn't worth the wait for Racing Louisville as the club tried to defend its Women's Cup title at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing Louisville lost to OL Reign 1-0 in the championship of the Women's Cup on Saturday night after having to wait an extra 90 minutes to kick off due to a weather delay in the third-place match played earlier in the evening.
kentuckytoday.com
Trio of quarterbacks vying to be Cunningham's backup for Cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It's no mystery, of course, who will be Louisville's starting quarterback this season, with fifth-year mainstay Malik Cunningham his fourth year as the regular under center. But what if Cunningham is injured, who will be first in line to replace him?. Good question. As fall camp...
wdrb.com
Louisville tourism seeing rise in regional travelers as recovery continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are calling the past few months a decisive turning point in the city's tourism recovery. The rise in Louisville tourism stems from pent up demand, inflation and even problems with the airline industry, according to city officials. With flight delays and other uncertainties around...
WLKY.com
Jeffersontown baseball world champs welcomed home
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown's first team to win the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series comes home to a hero's welcome. The Jeffersontown Strike, made up of youngsters twelve and under, beat Mexico 3 to 1 to clinch the title last week. Saturday, the team was greeted by the city...
wdrb.com
Fans return to Friday night football, Central Hardin honors longtime announcer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school football fans packed the stands around Kentucky on Friday night as the fall season kicked off. Central Hardin took on DeSales High School before a packed crowd in Hardin County. "Football for us is a little bit of normal," Principal Tim Isaacs said. "And...
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Jeffersontown celebrates its Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series Champs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown welcomed home its world champions on Saturday. The baseball team that won the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series in Branson, Mo., was treated to a hero's welcome at Skyview Park. J'town Mayor Bill Dieruf presented the team with the key to the city and...
spectrumnews1.com
'Fight for the Ville:' UofL football schedule posters now available
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In two weeks, the University of Louisville football team travels to Syracuse for the first game of the 2022 season. You can track the Cards with the new schedule poster that is out now. There are a couple of versions of the poster, but the primary...
wdrb.com
Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
wdrb.com
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
WLKY.com
Newburg Days Festival returns to Petersburg Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Newburg Days Festival returned this weekend. Its return brought hundreds to Petersburg Park to enjoy what's been called "an old fashion family get-together." The three-day event began decades ago when several families in the area held a reunion. "It continued to be a reunion....
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
