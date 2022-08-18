ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building. The school says a poster reading "Better Dead Than Red" was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day's headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: An about face for the Fargo School board. They will recite the Pledge of Allegiance after all. Fargo police arrest a man on a charge of attempted murder. How a charity softball game will benefit children and teens with the K9 Crew.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pilot project could improve water quality in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the federal government have been paying farmers and ranchers for more than thirty years to commit to practices that protect water quality. But now, after questioning the efficiency of the program, the Department of Environmental Quality and a private organization in Fargo are partnering to find more effective methods of conservation that might cost less. Joel Crane has more.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Island Park pool closes for the season; will re-open in 2024

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over as the Island Park pool is closing its door for the season, but will not be re-opening until 2024. The Fargo Park District said there are renovations being done to the pool that will run through next year. "It's a...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Driver shortage impacting MATBUS routes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The bus driver shortage is hitting both the school districts and city busses. MATBUS says because of the continued driver shortage, they will be reducing the amount of time they spend on certain routes. The routes most impacted are 11, 13, 14, 15 and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year's harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win

FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two in custody after Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

​The Battle of Moorhead's Bar Burgers

It's Mick's Office vs. Vic's Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it's legendary, let's start with Mick's. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I'd guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick's would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I'd like to be in.
MOORHEAD, MN

