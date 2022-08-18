Read full article on original website
North Dakota Public Schools Will Once Again Recite Pledge of Allegiance to Begin Day
On Thursday, the Fargo Board of Education in North Dakota reversed its decision and will once again recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Last week, the board voted to cancel a previous edict that mandated public schools and governing bodies to recite the pledge. Lawmakers faced backlash for the decision, and have now reimplemented their original edict.
Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash
One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash.
‘Do you concede the battle to win the war?’: Fargo School Board says there is no room for hate as they reinstate Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pledge of Allegiance will once again be said before Fargo School Board meetings, after an 8-to-1 vote at a special meeting tonight. This comes just over a week after a separate vote not to say it was met with national backlash. “Do you...
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building. The school says a poster reading “Better Dead Than Red” was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: An about face for the Fargo School board. They will recite the Pledge of Allegiance after all. Fargo police arrest a man on a charge of attempted murder. How a charity softball game will benefit children and teens with the K9 Crew.
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Pilot project could improve water quality in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the federal government have been paying farmers and ranchers for more than thirty years to commit to practices that protect water quality. But now, after questioning the efficiency of the program, the Department of Environmental Quality and a private organization in Fargo are partnering to find more effective methods of conservation that might cost less. Joel Crane has more.
Interim Moorhead Fire Chief Jeff Wallin talks benefits of underpass, public safety study, new fire station
(Moorhead, MN) -- Things are beginning to get easier for Moorhead Fire crews in the wake of the Main Street Underpass' completion, at least according to Interim Chief Jeff Wallin. The Chief talked about a wide range of topics with WDAY's Bonnie and Friends, including how call times will only...
Island Park pool closes for the season; will re-open in 2024
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is almost over as the Island Park pool is closing its door for the season, but will not be re-opening until 2024. The Fargo Park District said there are renovations being done to the pool that will run through next year. “It’s a...
Driver shortage impacting MATBUS routes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The bus driver shortage is hitting both the school districts and city busses. MATBUS says because of the continued driver shortage, they will be reducing the amount of time they spend on certain routes. The routes most impacted are 11, 13, 14, 15 and...
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
‘They don’t see things the same way we do.’: Active shooter drill conversation with your kids
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With back-to-school right around the corner, student safety is a big topic, right now. Law enforcement has been practicing active-shooter drills in different spots. But what can parents do? We spoke with a specialist on how to go about the conversation with your kids.
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win
FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
