Colorado State

Colorado State
Colorado Government
Colorado Lifestyle
KDVR.com

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
IDAHO STATE
KDVR.com

Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
KDVR.com

Cool Kid of the Week: Saint Garcia

Meet Great Day Colorado's 'Cool Kid of the Week,' 2-year-old, Saint Garcia from Denver!. Saints mother, Nicole Padilla, says she's in her "terrible 2's" and has an interest in many things like minions, Shrek, trucks and musical toys!. Saint was one of many...
DENVER, CO

