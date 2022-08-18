ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

WVNews

Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists

Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role

Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's

After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Keyser, WV
Keyser, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives

West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Projects in Wheeling, Morgantown receive RAISE grants

WASHINGTON — A pair of improvement projects, one in Wheeling and one in Morgantown, recently received funding through the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The funding totals more than $20 million across the two grants, with the lion’s share — $16.25 million — going...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Running back: Tony Mathis looking to fill Leddie Brown's shoes

Running backs – Owen Chafin (Jr.), Tony Mathis (Soph.), Justin Johnson (Soph.), Markquan Rucker (RFr.), Jaylen Anderson (RFr.) West Virginia’s backfield is going through a transition in 2022, as last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, and running back, Leddie Brown, each has moved on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Alberta McGinnis

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Alberta Chloris McGinnis, 93, of Front Royal, Va., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was born in Tunnelton Oct. 15, 1928, daughter of the late Burlie and Catherine Rodeheaver Stevenson.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

