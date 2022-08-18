Read full article on original website
Volleyball Maddy Fisher Keyser volleyball.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Keyser Lady Tornado had a successful season in 2021, led by a …
Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists
Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role
Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's
After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
Quarterback: Entrance of J.T. Daniels changes dynamics of WVU's QB spot
Quarterbacks – Matt Cavallaro (Sr.), J.T. Daniels (Jr.), Garrett Greene (Soph.), Jackson Crist (RFr.), Goose Crowder (RFr.), Jake Robbins (RFr.) Nicco Marchiol (Fr.) The Mountaineer quarterback position changed considerably in mid-April when J.T. Daniels transferred to West Virginia from Georgia.
Continuing the build: Despite challenges, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons continues efforts to improve programs, facilities
Since taking over as West Virginia University’s director of athletics in 2015, Shane Lyons has guided the Mountaineers through an uneven landscape. In particular, the past couple of years have had some huge challenges, many of those brought about by the Covid pandemic.
Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives
West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
Projects in Wheeling, Morgantown receive RAISE grants
WASHINGTON — A pair of improvement projects, one in Wheeling and one in Morgantown, recently received funding through the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program. The funding totals more than $20 million across the two grants, with the lion’s share — $16.25 million — going...
Running back: Tony Mathis looking to fill Leddie Brown's shoes
Running backs – Owen Chafin (Jr.), Tony Mathis (Soph.), Justin Johnson (Soph.), Markquan Rucker (RFr.), Jaylen Anderson (RFr.) West Virginia’s backfield is going through a transition in 2022, as last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, and running back, Leddie Brown, each has moved on.
ELk Garden trees.JPG
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) – As Elk Garden works to patch potholes, residents are concerned…
Alberta McGinnis
FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Alberta Chloris McGinnis, 93, of Front Royal, Va., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was born in Tunnelton Oct. 15, 1928, daughter of the late Burlie and Catherine Rodeheaver Stevenson.
