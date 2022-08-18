Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
showmeprogress.com
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins
Columbia residents have been sharing experiences on social media platforms of getting their cars rummaged through, often while they're sleeping. The post Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boatlyfe.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout
<!– In the News: Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Poker Run On Track To Eclipse 2021 Turnout. With a full week to go, the official Poly-Lift Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run presented by Living Realty Missouri—set for Friday, August 26—is already well ahead of last year’s pre-event sign-up pace with 80 boats registered online. On-site registration will remain open until Friday morning at Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach, the starting point for the run and the longtime host-venue for the 34th annual top-speed on the popular Central Missouri waterway.
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
Jefferson City Council votes to keep property tax rate the same after questions over rate
The Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss and vote on its property tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year after a council member asked to lower the mayor's proposed rate. The post Jefferson City Council votes to keep property tax rate the same after questions over rate appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeexpo.com
821 Winn Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pair of Mizzou linebackers to miss entirety of 2022 season
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Saturday and provided unfortunate updates for two Tiger linebackers. Both Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, per Drinkwitz. Glass had season-ending surgery for an existing injury while Hicks suffered a torso injury in Missouri’s most recent scrimmage.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street
Columbia Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Moser's grocery store on Keene Street. The post One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0