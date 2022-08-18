Read full article on original website
Related
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
U.K.・
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Superhero Stallone goes viral in 'Samaritan' clip
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MGM released a new clip of Sylvester Stallone in action in Samaritan on Monday. The film premieres Friday on Prime Video. In the clip, Joe (Stallone) throws a street thug across an alley into a car. People get out of their parked cars and start filming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Elijah Wood Joining Yellowjackets in Season-Long Guest Role
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has joined Yellowjackets. The 41-year-old actor is joining the upcoming second season of Yellowjackets in a season-long guest role as Walter — a dedicated Citizen Detective. According to Showtime, he will “challenge” Misty in a way she won’t see coming… but quite what that means remains to be seen.
IGN
Koshchei in Hell: Mike Mignola Returns to the Hellboy Universe
The main Hellboy/BPRD saga may be over, but creator Mike Mignola has yet to fully close the door on this iconic horror universe. IGN can exclusively reveal the latest addition to the Hellboy mythos, Koschchei in Hell. As the title suggests, this four-issue limited series centers around Hellboy's old nemesis....
IGN
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, the new Star Wars special coming to Disney+. This documentary explores Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) return to the screen. Go behind the scenes and join the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and crew alongside director Deborah Chow as they give us a look at the making of the recent Star Wars show.
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTokers are satirizing #BamaRush sorority videos with parody posts about their corporate lives
TikTok users are satirizing the sorority bids trend #BamaRush by making clips documenting their daily office outfits using the hashtag #CorporateRush.
IGN
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
IGN
Three Thousand Years of Longing - Official 'The Djinn and the Genius' Featurette
Join director George Miller and stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba for a behind-the-scenes look at Three Thousand Years of Longing, including learning about the characters and more from the upcoming movie. Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Funny Pages Review
Funny Pages debuts in select theaters and on demand on Aug. 26, 2022. Owen Kline's feature directorial debut Funny Pages is preoccupied with the human face. He films his actors in extreme closeups, highlighting the beads of sweat on their foreheads or their cheeks full of acne. He zooms in on all the crevices that movie cameras tend to try to erase, magnifying pores and wrinkles.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
IGN
Pressure, Crunch, Blacklist Fears: The MCU's Visual Effects Artists Speak Out
From the outside, Marvel can look like a machine. Announcements of movies years in advance lead to frenzied fan speculation, which lead to casting announcements that get more press than entire other movies, which lead to huge trailer drops and, eventually, lead to red carpet premieres of the finished product.
IGN
Diablo 3 Torment Level 16 Rift - The Army of the Dead Rises
This Necromancer utilises the Sanctified power: “Enemies within 50 yards are constantly assaulted by the Army of the Dead - Unconventional Warfare while this item is equipped.” Essentially, it takes one of the most powerful Necromancer skills, which also has a long cooldown, and then has that trigger endlessly. This is paired with Bones of Rathma's six-set bonus that boosts Army of the Dead damage and the Jesseth’s Arms scythe and shield combo that adds bonus damage when your skeletons are commanded to attack enemies. This is a great almost hands-off pet build that makes short work of Torment Level 16 Rifts.
IGN
Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Alhaitham Release Date? Alhaitham is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact that seems to be a sword user. Aside from showing up in the Sumeru trailer, there isn't much known about him. The information in this guide is unconfirmed. Based on rumors, Alhaitham is a...
IGN
George R.R. Martin Fought for at Least 10 Game of Thrones Seasons: 'I Lost That One'
George R.R. Martin has revealed that he urged Game of Thrones producers to keep the show running for "10 seasons at least." The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones concluded in 2019, but more than three years later, it is still a point of contention amongst fans. In particular, many believe that the ending of the series felt rushed, curtailing story arcs and reaching abrupt resolutions for some of the series' major plots, including the battle with the Night King and the winner of the Iron Throne.
IGN
She-Hulk Shines an Even More Comedic Light on MCU Characters
A lot of stories told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tend to deal with heavy topics like the potential destruction of everything we hold dear from the likes of Thanos and Kang the Conqueror. However, what also makes the MCU so special are the moments of laughter and hope and fun that keep that darkness at bay. WIth She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel is looking to dive deep into that well of happiness and shine an even more comedic light on the MCU and its characters.
IGN
What High School Movies Best Stand the Test of Time?
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's instantly classic comedy Superbad celebrated its 15 anniversary this week, and it still feels as fresh as the day it was released. It's a heck of a feat for a film based on a script initially hatched by the pair when they were only 13 years old. To this day, it's rare to find anyone who hasn't seen the movie that gave us one of the most touching fictional bromances, Emma Stone's first big screen appearance, and of course, "I am McLovin'!"
Comments / 0