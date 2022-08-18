ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vampire Academy’ Casts 8 Recurring Guest Stars (EXCLUSIVE) — TV News Roundup

By Michaela Zee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlKin_0hMj3akV00

Vampire Academy ” has added eight recurring guest stars, Variety has learned exclusively.

Angela Wynter (“This England,” “Responsible Child”), Lorna Brown (“The Devils,” “Soulmates”), Louisa Connolly-Burnham (“Wolfblood,” “Call The Midwife”), Cornelius Macarthy (“Torchwood,” “Father Brown”), Jason Diaz (“The 100,” “Charmed”), Jennifer Kirby (“Call The Midwife”), Joseph Ollman (“Domina,” “Knightfall”) and Pik-Sen Lim (“Johnny English Reborn,” “Maleficient”) will all appear in the series as recurring characters.

Based on the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead, “Vampire Academy” follows two best friends — Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), a vampire-human hybrid, and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a Royal Moroi vampire. As Rose and Lissa prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society, the two must also fight for their relationship as society attempts to tear them apart. In addition to Stringer and Nieves, the young adult drama series stars Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television.

“Vampire Academy” is set to premiere its first four episodes on Peacock Sept. 15.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Tubi announced Thursday the launch of the unscripted docuseries “ TMZ No BS,” set to premiere Aug. 24. Hosted by Harvey Levin, the 12-episode series from TMZ offers an unfiltered look at several pop culture icons across entertainment, sports and politics. The docuseries will begin with an episode on Britney Spears, followed by upcoming episodes entitled “JLO,” “Wildest Celebrity Arrests” and “Conor McGregor.” “TMZ No BS” is executive produced by Levin, Charles Latibeaudier and Ryan Regan, with co-executive producer Jess Fusco.

EVENTS

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, has announced the Hallmark Channel as its first-ever national sponsor. The Hallmark Channel will offer guests a variety of experiences, including a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge, photo opportunities, Hallmark Channel wine tasting and a special prize to visit a Hallmark movie set while in production.

“Hallmark Channel is the perfect partner to join Enchant across America this year. It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experiential holiday celebration we’ve created,” said LeeAnne Stables, chief marketing officer for Enchant. “We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans, including that Hallmark classic—delicious mugs of Enchant hot chocolate ready to go.”

Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and outdoor spaces, and includes immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and more. The event officially opens Nov. 25 in select cities, including Dallas; Las Vegas; Nashville; Sacramento; San Jose;  Scottsdale; Washington, D.C.; and St. Petersburg.

