Finserv Focused Financial Venture Studio Raises $40 Million, Maintains Bullish Outlook on Tech Investing
Financial Venture Studio, a VC focused on supporting and scaling fintech and finserv firms, has closed a second funding round of $40 million. The company still has a bullish stance on investing in the tech space despite this year's recessionary and other downturn concerns, and continues to invest in companies with a mission to improve personal and consumer financial products. Cameron Peake, Partner at Financial Venture Studio, joins Closing Bell to discuss the firm's recent fund raise, its portfolio and focus, bullish outlook, and more.
