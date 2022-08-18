Read full article on original website
Related
Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen
Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
Federal inmate charged with possessing homemade knife
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing contraband in prison. Marshall Martinez, 37, allegedly possessed a 5-iinch blade of sharpened plastic, commonly referred to as a "shank" on June 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.
PD: Man returned fire after teens allegedly started gunfight
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Bureau of Police arrested a teen with multiple gunshot wounds for allegedly starting a gunfight with a man in Lycoming County. Officials said Williamsport Bureau of Police, WBP, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Edwin Street on August 19 for a report of multiple shots fired. […]
Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer
FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock
Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
Police: Suspect in Buckland Hill shooting has been arrested
The suspect who is accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes of Buckland Hill in Manchester Friday has been arrested
27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence
Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
Pa. man faces attempted homicide charges in mall stabbing
Rebekkah Lucas wrapped up work Thursday at Piercing Pagoda in Viewmont Mall and made her way to the exit. As she neared the door, the sight of a screaming woman holding her neck made her halt. This woman had been stabbed, she heard someone shout. The next few bloody moments...
Police locate air rifle, 14 ounces of marijuana after traffic stop
South Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman observed a gravity bong in the center counsel of a truck he stopped on Route 87 near Quaker State Road. Hockman said prior to the stop he observed the driver, Mason Wayne Wilton, 18, of Montoursville fail to utilize his turn signal and cross the centerline several times. Wilton allegedly reached speeds of 89 MPH as he traveled in a clearly marked 55 MPH zone, Hockman wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 1. ...
Man arrested, charged after two deals for crack
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested on drug charges according to an affidavit filed through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 9. The affidavit details two incidents in 2021 during which William Lawrence Adams, 49, sold a gram of crack to undercover agents. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit said Adams sold to an undercover agent twice in less than a week. Both deals allegedly took place near the 600 block of Market Street in Williamsport after Adams arranged the transaction through a cellular telephone. Adams was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Adams posted $75,000 unsecured bail after an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
Missing Person from Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey and his family were camping at […]
Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Teen shot multiple times after firing at man on street
Williamsport, Pa. — A 16-year-old who allegedly pulled a gun and shot at a man Friday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the man returned fire. Williamsport Police were called to the 500 block of W. Edwin Street at 9:50 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, the found an uninjured adult male, along with a 16-yr old suspect suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying behind a nearby residence. ...
BUnow
BU student found dead early Saturday morning
This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
Teen injured in shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him. That's when police...
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
Comments / 3