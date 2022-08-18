Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
People
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'
Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell. The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Dean Talks Working With Beyoncé, Says Kanye West Scrapped Entire Album Once
In the entertainment industry, one thing almost every successful person will tell a newcomer is that they need to have thick skin. If they are a person who tends to get their feelings hurt or are overly sensitive about criticism, those aspiring artists may have difficulty adjusting, but Mike Dean has spent enough time building on being one of the best that he sheds any stressors like water off a duck's back.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Madame Noire
Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’
Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Twitter Calls Out Juanita Bynum For Jamming To Secular Music After Shading It
Televangelist and gospel singer Juanita Bynum told a congregation to “clean” up the secular music because she claims listeners are not saved. But when she’s caught in the act, jamming to Mary J. Blige in a circulating clip, Twitter calls Bynum out on her “hypocrisy” while shining light on the Black church experience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tevin Campbell Confirms He's Gay, Explains Why He Didn't Come Out Earlier
45-year-old Tevin Campbell's fans have long speculated about the "Can We Talk" hitmaker's sexuality and during his August 17th appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, he, at last, confirmed that he identifies as a gay man. "What makes me happiest right now is how far I’ve come in life,"...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’
A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Issa Wedding! Nala Wayans, Daughter of Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans Ties the Knot
Set against the foothills of the Alps, Italy’s Lake Como was particularly special on August 13. Nala Wayans, daughter of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, dazzled in a tulle bridal gown when she married her longtime boyfriend, William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT.
HipHopDX.com
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Reportedly File $28M Lawsuit Against Triller Over Verzuz
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller. According to TMZ, the two Hip Hop titans claim the video-sharing social networking service failed to hold up the financial end of the bargain when they decided to sell their popular Verzuz platform. Court documents obtained by...
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album
Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii. Yet another...
Comments / 0