Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Astros open with 3rd-place finish in Dixie Inv.
NEW LEBANON — The East Clinton volleyball team opened its season Saturday with a third place finish in the Greyhound Invitational at Dixie High School. “This was a great opener for us,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The other teams were some awesome competition. It was a great tournament to get us ready for the rest of the season.”
wnewsj.com
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton HS Cross Country
First-year head coach Josh Simmons takes over the cross country program at East Clinton this fall from Bill Hrabak. He’ll be assisted by Bob Henson and middle school coach Anthony Joseph. East Clinton did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Carah Anteck was the lead...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Urbana Citizen
Urbana opens season with victory
WEST JEFFERSON – Will Donahoe tossed three touchdown passes as Urbana opened the football season with a 40-25 win over West Jefferson Friday night in non-league action. For UHS, Rayvon Rogan had six receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Hildebrand added three receptions for 101 yards and a TD.
wnewsj.com
WC students get to work volunteering
Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up over 10 miles of the city during Saturday’s volunteer Clean-Up Wilmington day. Over 80 Wilmington College freshman students cleaned up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, Sabina memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
wnewsj.com
Classes start today at Wilmington College
WILMINGTON — Fall semester classes began Monday as Wilmington College opened its 152nd academic year with a student enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. New freshmen and transfer students engaged in orientation activities last week and into the Welcome Weekend programming while the balance of returning students arrived on Sunday.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCPO
Friday Frenzy | Vote for your Week 1 Player of the Week
CINCINNATI — Football is back!. VOTE NOW for the Week 1 Player of the Week. Voting closes Monday at 9 a.m. Here are this week's nominees:. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak, who became the 14th player in OHSAA history to throw for at least 10,000 career yards. Taft running...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Friends of the Library meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the Wilmington Public Library’s Kirk Room. The group continues to encourage membership — all are welcome. Thursday,...
wnewsj.com
2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester HS Cross Country
The Blanchester cross country teams have two returning runners from last season — Drew Wyss on the boys side and Emma Damewood on the girls side, third-year head coach Tiffany Wyss said. The boys were sixth with Wyss and Nick Musselman both earning second team All-SBAAC honors. Coach Wyss...
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loveland football team will have a game with Middletown on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Middletown .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
Fairborn Daily Herald
Xenia dominant in Backyard Battle
BEAVERCREEK — It was clear which team was ready for The Backyard Battle right after the first play from scrimmage. Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders scored an 84-yard touchdown on the game’s opening snap and began a Xenia rout in winning at Beavercreek 40-3 on Friday. “We came...
wnewsj.com
Card shower, open house for Dorothy
A birthday card shower and open house celebration is planned for Dorothy Daye, who will turn 90 years young on August 31, 2022. The open house is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Or,...
Comments / 0