Temple, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Ramirez, Terry lead Tem-Cats in season opener

The Temple varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished 7th and were led by medalists Maya Ramirez and Rebecca Terry. Freshman Ramirez finished 10th in a time of 21:32 and Terry finished 16th in a time of 21:51. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(26th), Vanessa Sorrells(51st), Nayeli Lopez(52nd), and Kaegan Yepma(64th).
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Blenden claims Waco City Golf Championship

Jake Blenden’s familiarity with Cottonwood Creek yielded a familiar prize. Blenden claimed the annual Waco City Golf Championship trophy with a one-stroke win in the championship flight, as the tournament wrapped up Sunday. It was the third city title for Blenden, who previously took home the prize in 2016 and ’17.
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcats open season with 3rd place finish at Temple Invitational

The Temple varsity boys cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Wildcats placed 3rd and were led by sophomore medalist, La’Ron Alexander, who finished 8th in a time of 16:24. Close behind was senior, Tyson Tamez, who finished 10th in a time of 16:54. Medalists Anthony Soto(17:39) and freshman Xavier Tools(17:43) finished 19th and 20th respectively. Rounding out the scoring for the Cats were Mateo Lopez(27th), David Maxson(32nd), and freshman Dominick Montalbo(36th). Other finishers were Julian Jimenez(42nd), Seth Orf(43rd), and Rudy Rodriguez(58th).
TEMPLE, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, TX
Sports
WacoTrib.com

District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway

Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
TEMPLE, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cats close out Bastrop Tournament

BASTROP – The Temple volleyball team closed out play in this weeks Bastrop ISD Classic. Playing in the copper bracket, Temple went 0-2 on the final day of play. In their opener, Temple fell to Manor 25-22, 25-15. For the Tem-Cats, Natalia Partida dished out 7 assist while collecting 2 digs; Claire Little had a team high 4 kills while also having a dig and a block. Taylor Regula and Alyssa Yepma led the team with digs with four and three respectively.
TEMPLE, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage

KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws

Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
WACO, TX
