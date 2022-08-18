Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Ramirez, Terry lead Tem-Cats in season opener
The Temple varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished 7th and were led by medalists Maya Ramirez and Rebecca Terry. Freshman Ramirez finished 10th in a time of 21:32 and Terry finished 16th in a time of 21:51. Completing the scoring for the Tem-Cats were Kylie Tamez(26th), Vanessa Sorrells(51st), Nayeli Lopez(52nd), and Kaegan Yepma(64th).
WacoTrib.com
Blenden claims Waco City Golf Championship
Jake Blenden’s familiarity with Cottonwood Creek yielded a familiar prize. Blenden claimed the annual Waco City Golf Championship trophy with a one-stroke win in the championship flight, as the tournament wrapped up Sunday. It was the third city title for Blenden, who previously took home the prize in 2016 and ’17.
wildcatstrong.com
Wildcats open season with 3rd place finish at Temple Invitational
The Temple varsity boys cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Wildcats placed 3rd and were led by sophomore medalist, La’Ron Alexander, who finished 8th in a time of 16:24. Close behind was senior, Tyson Tamez, who finished 10th in a time of 16:54. Medalists Anthony Soto(17:39) and freshman Xavier Tools(17:43) finished 19th and 20th respectively. Rounding out the scoring for the Cats were Mateo Lopez(27th), David Maxson(32nd), and freshman Dominick Montalbo(36th). Other finishers were Julian Jimenez(42nd), Seth Orf(43rd), and Rudy Rodriguez(58th).
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway
Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cats close out Bastrop Tournament
BASTROP – The Temple volleyball team closed out play in this weeks Bastrop ISD Classic. Playing in the copper bracket, Temple went 0-2 on the final day of play. In their opener, Temple fell to Manor 25-22, 25-15. For the Tem-Cats, Natalia Partida dished out 7 assist while collecting 2 digs; Claire Little had a team high 4 kills while also having a dig and a block. Taylor Regula and Alyssa Yepma led the team with digs with four and three respectively.
wildcatstrong.com
Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig. It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’...
wildcatstrong.com
JV Girls Cross Country has solid performance in the Temple Invitational
The Temple junior varsity girls cross country team opened the 2022 season by hosting the Temple Invitational at Lions Park. The Tem-Cats finished in 7th place as a team in a field of 12 teams. The Tem-Cats were by Marissa Hernandez who finished 34th with a time of 17:12 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
fox44news.com
University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
KWTX
‘Rise ‘N Grind’ gaming tournament brings players from all over the world to Waco for Super Smash Bros themed competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People from all over the world congregated at the Waco Convention Center for the first annual Rise ‘N Grind Super Smash Bros gaming tournament. These E-SPORTS events give players a chance to interact with other players, in the real world, while competitively playing their favorite video games.
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cat Volleyball day 2 results from the Bastrop Tournament
BASTROP – The Tem-Cat volleyball team completed pool play in the Bastrop ISD Classic on Friday. Here are the results from Friday’s action. Temple opened play with a 3 game loss to the host school Bastrop by a score of 25-12, 23-25, 25-19. Tiana Freeman posted 8 assist, 5 kills and 3 digs while Alli Vaden 3 kills, 2 digs and an assist. Arianna Mascari and Taylor Regula each had 5 digs while Dawn Smith had a team high 8 kills.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Gatesville Messenger
Hornet captains to lead in pursuit of third straight playoff berth
When the Gatesville Hornets take the field on Aug. 26 at Taylor, they will be led on the field by 14 returning starters from last year’s playoff team. In addition to carrying the load on the field, eight of those returners will be counted on to lead off the field as well as first-year head coach Aaron Hunter has named six seniors and two juniors his captains for 2022.
Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie […]
Comments / 0