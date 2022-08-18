ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
David Bakhtiari Activated Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Injuries limited Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to just 27 snaps last season. But after starting the 2022 offseason on the PUP list, the Packers have him back. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Bakhtiari is being activated off the...
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
Jacob Stallings starting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot. Our models project Stallings for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell ranked No. 49 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell ranked No. 49 overall on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list. Voting was done by fellow NFL players. Campbell, who signed with the Packers last June, was named a first-team All-Pro after a stunning first season in Green Bay. He tallied the third-most solo tackles in the NFL with 103 and seventh most overall with 146, delivered five turnover plays and graded out as the second-best off-ball linebacker at Pro Football Focus.
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Micahel Wacha. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI...
Bradley Zimmer starting Sunday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Zimmer is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Jose Butto. Our models project Zimmer for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3...
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston Sunday

The Houston Astros will start Martin Maldonado at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will bat ninth and take over at catcher Sunday while Christian Vazquez moves to the bench. Our models project Maldonado for 7.2 fantasy points in today's game. He has a $2,200 salary on...
Michael Perez starting Sunday for New York

New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Perez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Ozuna will start in left field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Urquidy and Houston. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 10.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.6...
