Slidell, LA

LPSO investigates early morning shooting on Rosewood Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on Rosewood Street around 7 a.m. on Monday morning. According to LPSO, one male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Slidell, LA
Ukrainian student welcomed to NOLA by Holy Cross School

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A 17-year-old Ukrainian refugee has arrived in New Orleans in an effort to escape the Russian conflict in his home country. On Friday, Holy Cross School welcomed the Kyiv teenager alongside his host family at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Officials say the student will be staying with the family of Austin Diodene, a senior at Holy Cross and Student Body President.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

