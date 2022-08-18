Read full article on original website
North Carolina Sees A Record Number Of Lottery Winners In 2022
If you’ve played the lottery this year then you’ve had better than average odds. According to an NC Lottery press release, North Carolina has seen a record number of lottery winners so far in 2022. While awarding the most prizes to date they have also been able to raise $929.8 million for education programs. All the prizes and earnings for education result from record lottery ticket sales during the year, according to unaudited year-end results.
Happy Hour Trends Reveal North Carolina’s Favorite Cocktail
The pandemic changed the way Americans drink. But you probably didn’t need me to tell you that. When we were all stuck at home it seemed like any hour could be happy hour. And recently consumer trends show that to be the case. According to Top Agency, happy hour bar visits have increased 54% compared to pre-pandemic statistics. This statistic comes from a study conducted by Top about cocktail trends in the contiguous United States. The study also looked at the favorite cocktail in each state and well North Carolina, we certainly are not unique.
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
