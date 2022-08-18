The pandemic changed the way Americans drink. But you probably didn’t need me to tell you that. When we were all stuck at home it seemed like any hour could be happy hour. And recently consumer trends show that to be the case. According to Top Agency, happy hour bar visits have increased 54% compared to pre-pandemic statistics. This statistic comes from a study conducted by Top about cocktail trends in the contiguous United States. The study also looked at the favorite cocktail in each state and well North Carolina, we certainly are not unique.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO