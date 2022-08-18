ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
MINNESOTA STATE
Op-Ed: Arizona should look to Florida’s voting reforms

Until this month, Pennsylvania owned the dubious distinction among states of most embarrassing election management. But given its own lethargy in counting votes in its primary, Arizona has now edged out the Keystone State. While Pennsylvania had problems counting the last portion of votes the evening after its primary, it took Arizona two days to count the last 20% of the vote.
ARIZONA STATE
Possibility of misleading political texts raising concerns in Iowa after Kansas vote

On the eve of a contentious vote on a ballot amendment over abortion rights, anonymous text messages arrived on voters’ phones across Kansas. The message seemed clear enough, asserting: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”
IOWA STATE
THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water

A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
MINNESOTA STATE

