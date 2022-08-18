ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Writer Publishes First Novel – the Suspenseful ‘Blurred Fates’

By Editor
 4 days ago
The cover of “Blurred Fates,” next to an excerpt of a positive review. Photo credit: Screen shot, anastasiazadeik.com/

A director at the San Diego Writers Festival published her first novel, Blurred Fates, this month for She Writes Press.

Anastasia Zadeik, director of operations for the festival, is also a board member and frequent performer for the San Diego literary nonprofit So Say We All.

Warwick’s in La Jolla hosted an Aug. 3 book launch, with another signing coming up at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Coronado Library.

In the novel, suburban mom Kate Whittier’s husband admits to a drunken indiscretion, the life they’ve built together begins to crumble, unearthing long-buried memories and revealing deceits that threaten to shatter Kate’s world.

Blurred Fates has drawn positive notices. Kirkus Reviews called the novel “hypnotic,” and Mystery Scene magazine said “Complex characters and nuanced relationships … distinguish this stunner from the pack.”

Zadeik is a writer, editor and storyteller who lives in San Diego with her husband and their rescue dog, Charlie. When she isn’t reading or writing, she hikes, practices yoga, plays tennis, swims or hangs out with friends and family.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

