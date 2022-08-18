Convocation invokes theme of inspiration

The St. Joseph School District has much to celebrate in the coming academic year, and educators came all together for the first convocation in nearly a decade to make it happen.

Board of Education Vice President LaTonya Williams said Communications Director Eileen Houston-Stewart has been advocating for a big August new school year party for some time, of the kind familiar to large school districts keen to boost staff morale. With the support of the 3D Institute and keynote speaker Ben Glenn, The Chalkguy and Superintendent Gabe Edgar, hundreds of SJSD employees and volunteers gathered Thursday morning in the Downtown Civic Arena.