ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Convocation invokes theme of inspiration

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F36UE_0hMj0XwZ00

The St. Joseph School District has much to celebrate in the coming academic year, and educators came all together for the first convocation in nearly a decade to make it happen.

Board of Education Vice President LaTonya Williams said Communications Director Eileen Houston-Stewart has been advocating for a big August new school year party for some time, of the kind familiar to large school districts keen to boost staff morale. With the support of the 3D Institute and keynote speaker Ben Glenn, The Chalkguy and Superintendent Gabe Edgar, hundreds of SJSD employees and volunteers gathered Thursday morning in the Downtown Civic Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
City
Houston, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#Board Of Education#Volunteers#Inspiration#Communications#The 3d Institute#Sjsd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
265
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy