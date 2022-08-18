A 13-year-old who is autistic and was reported missing in Thornton has been found and is reunited with family, police said.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What homeless people need to surviveDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prisonHeather WillardArvada, CO
Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls PondWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300David HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora considers allowing pet ducksDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
DENVER — Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a cyclist in the East Colfax neighborhood. It happened Aug. 10 at East 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street. Family members have identified the victim as Steve Perkins. "They took me back, and Steve's wife,...
13-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Longmont
Police in Longmont are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead and wounded another teen Saturday afternoon.
Police chased, arrested 2 suspects wanted for kidnapping an adult
An adult man was kidnapped out of Aurora on Sunday by multiple suspects, according to police.
2 dead in crash with motorcycle, car in Loveland
Two people died in a crash with a motorcycle and a car in Loveland on Sunday morning. According to Loveland Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 5400 block of N Wilson Avenue, where a 19-year-old driving a Subaru and a 30-year-old riding a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, and the driver of the car died after being taken to the hospital. Speed and alcohol are being investigated in this crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family pleads for driver to come forward in deadly hit-and-run
The family of 57-year-old Lee Brewer is pleading for the unknown driver that hit and killed him to come forward.
Deputy rescues unconscious driver from unreported, fiery crash in Colorado
A deputy from the Adams County Sheriff's Office rescued an unconscious driver on Saturday morning after finding their car upside down and on fire on the side of the road. The deputy was on a service call when he came across the crash. "Deputy Hobbs saw a person trapped inside the vehicle and called out to the occupant, but they were unresponsive. The fire was coming from the engine compartment...
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street
A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release. According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dies in crash at Colfax, Moline in Aurora; white SUV left the scene
A motorcyclist died in a crash at the intersection with E Colfax Avenue and N Moline Street in Aurora early on Sunday. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police responded to the crash close to 1:45 a.m. at the intersection, where a man who was riding a motorcycle was lying in the roadway with critical injuries and died at the scene. Crash investigators say the crash involved the motorcyclist a whit SUV and a Ford SUV. The motorcyclist was determined to be driving west on Colfax at the same time the white SUV turned left on Colfax in front of the motorcycle onto Moline. To avoid a crash with the SUV, investigators say the motorcyclist went into eastbound lanes of Colfax and was hit by the Ford.Police say the white SUV left the scene and is still being searched for by investigators. The driver of the Ford stayed at the crash and spoke to police. Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 32nd deadly crash in the city in 2022.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman
In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
Early morning crash at Monaco and Yale leaves 2 hospitalized
Northbound traffic along South Monaco Parkway has been reopened after it was closed due to an early morning crash that involved two vehicles.
Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect
Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pamela Cabriales family against possible plea deal for for accused shooters
Family and community members are calling for justice after learning the Denver DA could offer a plea deal to one of the two people responsible for the death of Pamela Cabriales. She was shot in the head in February of 2021 while stopped at a light on Colfax.A then 14-year-old who is not being named is accused of shooting her. Neshan Johnson, 18, did not pull the trigger but is also accused in her murder.Pamela's family says prosecutors are considering a plea deal that would allow him to serve seven years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System — a deal they say is a disappointment. We learned that while the family has not heard from the state, they are set to meet with the DA on Tuesday.Pamela's brother told us his expectations are low.
Search continues for Lakewood church vandalism suspect
Several churches near Colfax Avenue in Lakewood have been damaged and the detectives assigned to the case are looking for the public's help. They are hoping someone will recognize surveillance video of a suspect who is believed to have repeatedly vandalized properties. The main damage comes from broken windows, but some churches say they've dealt with the issue more than five times since February."It just brings tears to your eyes. You look at it and say, 'Why? Here we are again,'" said Michael Gutesha, the Treasurer for the Christian Science Society of Lakewood. "It's unfortunate a church can even be...
Single remaining Nederland police officer submits letter of resignation
The single remaining officer with the Nederland Police Department submitted her letter of resignation Thursday, the department announced.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Arvada man jailed after aiming ‘rifle’ at security guard
A man from Arvada who drove by a party early Saturday morning while brandishing what appeared to be a rifle is in Weld County Jail this morning and faces one count of felony menacing.
Colorado Zoo Mourning the Death of Beloved 27-Year-Old Howler Monkey
The Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved animals. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo had to say goodbye to Rose, a 27-year-old black howler monkey, last week after discovering that she had "untreatable renal failure." Rose's keepers, who affectionately called her Rosie, knew something...
1 motorcyclist dead in crash on East Colfax
AURORA, Colo. — One motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other SUVs in Aurora on Sunday morning. Aurora Police Department (APD) said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Colfax when he was struck by a Ford SUV after trying to avoid a collision with another white SUV.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax, police looking for driver
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Comments / 0