New Carlisle, IN

insideevs.com

Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana

A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email,...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How GM plans to make its ambitious EV goals reality

Automakers are on the cusp of an entirely new era. The transition to electric vehicles is quickly becoming more than just theoretical: More models are coming onto the scene every day. This week, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, enshrining a new structure for EV tax credits and offering a boost to domestic critical mineral mining. The transition isn’t coming a moment too soon, given that the transportation sector makes up the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Benzinga

Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?

The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Graphite, the battery material that might deny you an EV tax credit

A worker from a graphite factory, his face covered with the mineral, makes his way home in the district of Mashan, China. The northeastern province of Heilongjiang is rich in graphite and factories that process it, and locals complain of contaminated air and water affecting their crops and health. (Getty Images, 2016)
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) -A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

States With the Most Electric Vehicles

The number of hybrid and electric vehicles in the U.S. has grown by 80% in the last five years, including a fivefold increase in fully electric vehicles. New incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress aim to spur the industry even further, though critics have been concerned the measure contains too many caveats.
POLITICS

