First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, we have an upper-level trough that is sitting over the entire southeastern United States. What does this mean for us? Well, this is causing enough instability in the atmosphere to help us that the plentiful moisture in that atmosphere to churn up some showers and thunderstorms this evening. Now as we move into tonight, we will continue to see chances for showers remain but most activity should wane before midnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low 70s.
Rain chances hold over the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Some get wet while others remain dry. Overnight clouds hold with patchy fog and seasonal lows low 70s. For the weekend a sun/cloud mix gives way to scattered showers and storms. Not a washout but be prepared to seek shelter if any of the activity catches you outdoors.
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s leader for an effort to save Georgia’s pollinators is from right here in South Georgia. Mia Burnett is from Mitchell County and she’s only in the 9th grade. Burnett said she fell in love with bees through her 4-H program. “I...
Americus grape stomp highlights agriculture
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -Wolf Creek Plantation Winery is the first to exist in Sumter County, according to the owner. Stomping Muscadine grapes is what people in the community will have a chance to do now. This not only helps the Agri-tourism industry but also supports local wineries. Amber Batchelor, CEO...
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location today to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
Golden Rams wrap up fall camp with 2nd scrimmage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams had their 2nd scrimmage on Sunday night to wrap up fall camp. Although the starters didn’t play that much, players in the second and third groups had the chance to prove they deserve a role this season. The Golden Rams offense had...
Week 1: Friday night football scores, vote for this week’s ‘Play of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school football season kicked off tonight. Want to see scores throughout the night? Click here. FINAL SCORE: Atkinson County 6. Brantley County 34.
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
