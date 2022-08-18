Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
TikTokers are satirizing #BamaRush sorority videos with parody posts about their corporate lives
TikTok users are satirizing the sorority bids trend #BamaRush by making clips documenting their daily office outfits using the hashtag #CorporateRush.
Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian took his daughter to the Waffle House that changed his life.
The Waffle House — on Rt. 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia — was where Ohanian said he decided to give up being a lawyer to start Reddit.
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role
Milly Alcock lived an "ordinary" life before landing a huge breakout role in this new HBO series.
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
