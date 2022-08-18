Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”
If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Verzuz Victor Mario Electrifies ATL Crowd At NewsOne’s ‘Real Talk Drives Real Change’ Discussion Series
NewsOne's Real Talk Drives Real Change series powered by Chevrolet recently came to the Georgia World Congress Center and brought out a crowd looking to engage and receive vital info from panelists speaking on policy and justice reform. The crowd was also treated to a special performance from Grammy-nominated singer Mario.
Comments / 0