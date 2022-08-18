Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Monday rain showers
Alert: Red Alert today for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to flooding.Forecast: Today we're expecting showers and embedded t'storms/downpours that could lead to flooding. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we're still at risk for some showers/t'storms, though we're not expecting the organization we'll see today. As for tomorrow, we'll see a round of isolated to scattered showers, but we're not expecting the coverage or intensity we're anticipating today. Looking Ahead: We're back in business on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. As for Friday, there's just a slight chance of showers/t'storms with highs near 90 again.
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Rain forecast for drought stricken areas
While drought conditions have intensified for some, others are getting much needed relief. However, this could come at the cost of flash flooding. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Comments / 0