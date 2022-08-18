Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
klkntv.com
Trending warmer; Rain chances fairly small for now
Sunday was another day without many changes to the overall weather pattern. In other words, we were successful in holding onto the comfortable air mass!. For Sunday night, we expect clear skies. It’s another “windows open” kind of night where you could get away with opening the windows and giving the A/C a rest. We’re forecasting a low temperature on Monday morning in the upper-50s in Lincoln. There may also be some patchy fog in a few areas.
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Frost on Husker plans for first 24 hours in Dublin, and trying to keep loose amid a 'business trip'
Scott Frost said there probably is no "perfect way" to travel to Europe and have your body clock feel completely settled upon arrival. Yet be certain Husker staffers have had a plethora of conversations about what might be best to adjust Nebraska players in those first 24 hours after arrival in Ireland this week. Those talks include with NFL teams that have played games across the pond. Those in the NAPL lab on the Lincoln campus has also offered useful opinions for the team's trip, which starts with a Monday evening departure.
klkntv.com
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
doniphanherald.com
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
KETV.com
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business ‘Smoking Gun Jerky’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon, near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky, around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s medical marijuana petitions fail to meet signature requirements
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s two medical marijuana petitions will not appear on the November ballot, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. Evnen announced Monday that both initiatives failed to meet the state’s signature requirements. State petitions require a total of 86,776 signatures from registered voters statewide....
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
klkntv.com
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
