Scott Frost said there probably is no "perfect way" to travel to Europe and have your body clock feel completely settled upon arrival. Yet be certain Husker staffers have had a plethora of conversations about what might be best to adjust Nebraska players in those first 24 hours after arrival in Ireland this week. Those talks include with NFL teams that have played games across the pond. Those in the NAPL lab on the Lincoln campus has also offered useful opinions for the team's trip, which starts with a Monday evening departure.

